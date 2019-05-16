رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Iran FM due in China tomorrow

تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۱۹ 16 May 2019

Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to leave the Japanese capital, Tokyo for the Chinese capital, Beijing on Friday.

In the fourth leg of his Asian tour, Mohammad Javad Zarif will be in Beijing on Friday to discuss issues of mutual interest with the Chinese officials.

Bilateral ties, regional and international developments as well as full implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, known also as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are the major topics expected to be discussed during Zarif visit to China.

Iranian foreign minister has visited Turkmenistan, India and Japan and discussed issues of mutual interest with those countries' high-ranking officials.

IRNA

