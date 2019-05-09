Envoy: Muscat ready to mediate between Iran, US

Omani ambassador to Washington said Oman is ready to mediate between Iran and the US for solving tensions.

According to the US media, Hunaina Al-Mughairy addressed the current heightened tension between Tehran and Washington following the US administration’s decision to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports, saying that Muscat would be willing to help mediate the crisis if the sides would find such support helpful.

He reiterated the fact that Oman does not interfere in the foreign policies of neighboring countries.

“We don’t interfere in any country’s internal policies,” he noted.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to remedy their breaches and restore Iran's interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said “On May 8 2018, US withdrew from #JCPOA, violated #UNSCR 2231 & pressured others—incl #E3—to do the same After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue Our action is within the terms of JCPOA.”

He added 'EU/E3+2 has a narrowing window to reverse this.'

IRNA