نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
107بازدید
‍ پ

Taliban kill 12 Afghan policemen, troops in separate attacks

The Taliban targeted the police on Tuesday in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, killing four police officers, including a district police chief, provincial officials said.
کد خبر: ۸۹۷۵۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۳ 08 May 2019

The Taliban targeted the police on Tuesday in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, killing four police officers, including a district police chief, provincial officials said.

The attack came just hours after the insurgents struck security checkpoints in northeastern Takhar province’s Khwaja Bahaudin district late on Monday night, killing eight members of the security forces three soldiers and five policemen.

In the Laghman attack, Arif Sadat, district police chief in Alingar district, was killed along with three others when his vehicle exploded near the district police headquarters, said Asadullah Dawlatzai, the provincial governor’s spokesman.

Four other officers were wounded in the attack, said Dawlatzai. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but Dawlatzai blamed the Taliban who are active in the province and especially in Alingar district.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the Takhar attack, which took place in Khwaja Bahaudin district, according to Wafiullah Rahmani, head of the provincial council.

The insurgents stage near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, even as peace efforts have accelerated to find an end to the country’s 17-year war.Air strikes in western Afghanistan this week destroyed a number of Taliban drug labs and also killed dozens of civilians, according to reports from local officials that were rejected by the Afghan government.

The Afghan defence ministry said coalition air strikes in three locations in the western province of Farah late on Sunday destroyed 68 Taliban drug labs and killed 150 insurgents, as part of an air campaign aimed at cutting off one of the movement’s key sources of revenues.

However Abdul Ghafoor Mujahid, the governor of Bakwa district, where the attacks took place, said many of those killed were civilians working in the labs. He said at least 45 civilians were killed in the strike, along with around 18 Taliban fighters. Several civilians in neighbouring houses were wounded, he said.

“The civilians were hired by the Taliban to work in their heroin processing labs and were unfortunately killed during the air strikes,” Mujahid said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Qais Mangal denied any civilians were killed in the strikes in Farah, a remote and sparsely populated area where hundreds of police and soldiers have been killed in months of heavy fighting.

The attack followed a report from the United Nations last month which indicated that more civilians were killed by Afghan and US air strikes in the first three months of the year than by any other means.

But it also underlined the ambiguity around how civilians working for the Taliban are classified. US forces were not immediately available to comment.

The Afghan government estimates that drug processing and taxation generate about $200 million annually for the Taliban and the campaign of air strikes over the past year has been aimed at cutting off a key source of revenue.

Despite peace talks between US officials and Taliban gaining momentum, fighting has intensified in recent months as both the government and the Taliban announced their spring offensives but civilians still bear the brunt of the conflict.

As US and Afghan forces have increased the number of air strikes, they have killed increasing numbers of civilians and in the first three months of the year they were the largest single cause of civilian deaths, killing 145 people, according to the latest UN civilian casualty report.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
taliban afghanistan laghman
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
تیم بی ترامپ حواشی سرافراز طه الحاج ترخیص خودروهای وارداتی مصادره الواح هخامنشی باران شیخی خروج از ان پی تی برجام
آخرین اخبار

عرب:برانکو یکسال دیگر قرارداد دارد و باید بماند

وزش باد نسبتا شدید در تهران و ۵ استان دیگر

محروم بزرگ پرسپولیس دربازی حساس با ماشین سازی

وب گردی

بیمه درمان تکمیلی، حتی برای شما

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

انتخاب نام عکس مناسب سئو

هتل های مشهد

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اجاره ماشین

آیا سفارت آلمان در تهران تخلیه شده است؟
آمریکا این کارها را با کره شمالی هم نکرد!
شلیک ۲۰۰ موشک به سمت اسرائیل/پیام جدید دولت آمریکا به مقامات ایران/ درخواست دبیرکل سازمان ملل برای خلع سلاح حزب الله/دستور نتانیاهو برای حمله گسترده به غزه
هدف از اعزام یگان بمب افکن و ناو هواپیمابر ارتش آمریکا به خاورمیانه چیست؟
آیا می‌توانیم لغزش آهسته به سمت جنگ ایران و آمریکا را متوقف کنیم؟
بادامچیان: با افزایش نرخ‌ها دنبال فتنه ۹۸ هستند/واکنش زنگنه به دستگیری سخنگوی شرکت پالایش و پخش/چرا مجسمه مرحوم «مشایخی» شبیه او نیست؟
وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!
نهایی شدن اقدمات عملیاتی ایران در پاسخ به نقض برجام/ واکنش اروپا به قصد ایران برای تصمیمات جدید در خصوص برجام/ وقوع چند انفجار در شمال غربی عربستان/ بمباران عراق از سوی جنگنده‌های ترکیه
ازدواج گوینده خبر با سیاستمدار معروف
شعبده پوتین در بازی میان ایران و اسرائیل!
پایان اعتبار رمز دوم کارت‌های بانکی
قیمت دلار در بازار یکشنبه پانزدهم اردیبهشت ۹۸/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی اسکناس دلار در صرافی‌های بانکی
ستاره ایرانی داخل هواپیمای خارجی سوژه شد
هلال ماه مبارک رمضان رؤیت نشد
ازدواج غیرمنتظره بازیگر معروف در لاس وگاس

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۲ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۳۶۳ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

احتمال رقابت باهنر و لاریجانی در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/اعتراض حسام‌الدین آشنا به تخریب علی دایی در خبر ۲۰:۳۰/دلیل واقعی کاهش قیمت خودرو در روز‌های گذشته چه بود؟/عاقبت اعتماد به طلاگرام و هاتگرام از نظر سردار جلالی  (۲۸۹ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

مشخص نیست چه کسی کشور را اداره می‌کند؟!/ خدا کند که تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با معیشت مردم گره نخورده باشد!  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نظر علی مطهری درباره اخراج شفر/مجلس خبر نداشت و سهمیه‌بندی و گران‌ شدن بنزین عقب افتاد/توضیح وکیل هدایتی درباره اتهام پولشویی آقای عابربانک/احتمال کاهش پایبندی ایران به تعهدات برجامی  (۱۶۳ نظر)

ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند  (۱۶۲ نظر)