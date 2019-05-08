Partial Withdraw - Iran Diminishes Its Nuclear Commitments

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday that Iran will reduce some “voluntary” commitments within its nuclear deal with world powers but will not withdraw from it, IRNA reported.

According to Iran’s state media, Tehran would write to the countries still signed up to the deal - Britain, France and Germany as well as Russia and China - on Wednesday to give them details about plans to “diminish its commitments” under the deal.

“Iran’s future actions will be fully within the (nuclear deal), from which the Islamic Republic will not withdraw,” Zarif was quoted as having said.

“The European Union and others ... did not have the power to resist US pressure, therefore Iran ... will not carry out some voluntary commitments,” he added.

Zarif’s comments come after it was reported on Monday that President Hassan Rouhani will announce on Wednesday that Iran will begin to renege on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.