بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
114بازدید
‍ پ

India, Pakistan resume shelling in Kashmir; 3 killed

Officials say two siblings and their mother have been killed in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir.
کد خبر: ۸۸۲۲۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۳ 02 March 2019

Officials say two siblings and their mother have been killed in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir.

Indian police say the three died overnight after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in Poonch region near the so-called Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory of Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Indian army says its soldiers responded.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a MiG-21 fighter jet Wednesday and its pilot, who was returned to India on Friday in a peace gesture.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
india pakistan kashmir attack
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کتک خوردن خبرنگار از بوقچی‌ها در رشت!

سانسور نامه رئیس‌جمهور در بخش خبری صداوسیما

جدول بازیهای مستقیم پنج مدعی قهرمانی لیگ

ورود دوباره به طرح ساماندهی دانشگاه تهران

افزایش فقر ناشی از هزینه‌های سلامت در کشور

نکاتی برای داشتن پوستی سالم‌تر

دستگیری ماموران قلابی تعزیرات که اخاذی می کردند

رئیس‌جمهور به «انسداد مرزها» حساسیت دارد!

۲۰ محور مواصلاتی تا اطلاع ثانوی مسدود است

۲۵ استان درگیر برف و کولاک هستند

کشف لاشه دو توله پلنگ ایرانی در چرام

جزییات دستگیری مامان بزرگ سارق

قاچاق ۱۱ دستگاه ارز دیجیتال ناکام ماند

کدمدرسی برخی اساتیدعلمی کاربردی باطل شد

مقصران اصلی آب‌گرفتگی شهرها چه کسانی‌اند؟

وب گردی

آخر سال برنامه سفرت به کجاست؟

پایین ترین نرخ پرواز های داخلی و خارجی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

سردار کوثری پاسخ داد: علت سفر بشار اسد به ایران/هشدار زاکانی درباره فتنه آینده/ناطق‌نوری تولیت آستان قدس رضوی می‌شود؟/صحنه‌ای که اشک سید حسن نصر‌الله را جاری کرد
آرایش جنگ میان هند و پاکستان/ ساقط شدن دو جنگنده هندی و آغاز حملات توپخانه ای
خنده‌های ظریف در دیدار امروز با رهبری/ پژمانفر: آقای لاریجانی به دلیل عدم رعایت آیین نامه کفاره بدهید/دعوت اسد از ظریف برای سفر به دمشق
برکناری مدیر دولتی قبل از صحبت روی آنتن زنده!
فرود ناگهانی هواپیمای حامل ترامپ در پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در قطر/تنش شدید بین ابوظبی و دبی درباره اداره بنادر استراتژیک/سفر داماد ترامپ به خاورمیانه برای پیشبرد معامله قرن/ آغاز عملیات امنیتی حشدالشعبی در شرق الأنبار
«خشایار الوند» نویسنده آثار کمدی بدرود حیات گفت
ناراحتی ترامپ از دست دادن همسرش با یک مرد
پیشنهاد مدیرمسئول کیهان به ظریف درباره استعفا/علت خشم و ترس ترامپ و نتانیاهو از ظریف چیست؟ /استعفایی که غیرمنتظره نبود
اولین پیام ظریف بعد از مخالفت با استعفایش
حضور حسین هدایتی با لباس زندان در دادگاه
سرباز ایرانی که جلوی تحقیر زنان ایستاد!
پراید ۲۸ میلیون شد
پذیرش درخواست نتانیاهو از سوی پوتین/ دعوت بشار اسد از ظریف برای سفر به سوریه/ طرح کنگره آمریکا برای به رسمیت شناختن حاکمیت اسرائیل بر جولان/واکنش سید حسن نصرالله به دیدار بشار اسد با رهبر انقلاب
اقدام عجیب بیمار هنگام جراحی همه را شوکه کرد
کتک خوردن مجری از میهمان روی آنتن زنده!

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۱۱ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۹۵ نظر)

شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟  (۲۱۳ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

آرایش جنگ میان هند و پاکستان/ ساقط شدن دو جنگنده هندی و آغاز حملات توپخانه ای  (۱۴۵ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آرمین: بازنگری در قانون، لزوما راه‌حل امروز کشور نیست/انتقاد زائری از سیاست‌های دوگانه صداوسیما/واکنش ضرغامی به سخنان اخیر روحانی درباره FATF  (۱۳۱ نظر)