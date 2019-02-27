US House of Representatives votes to block Trump’s emergency order

The House of Representatives of the US Congress on Tuesday voted on a resolution to overturn President Donald Trump’s order to declare the state of emergency on the border with Mexico.

During the vote, broadcast live on the US Congress website, 245 lawmakers voted in favor and 182 voted against.

The resolution is to be considered by the Senate within 18 days. Even if approved by the upper chamber of the US Congress, it is yet to be signed into law by Trump, who already promised to veto it.

Trump signed a declaration to impose the state of emergency in the region on February 15, which allows him to access additional funds for the Mexico border wall project. The spending bill adopted earlier this month envisages the allocation of $1.37 billion for wall construction and other security measures along the border with Mexico, Trump initially insisted on $5.7 billion.

Earlier, Trump’s attempt to allocate over $5.7 billion for wall construction and other security measures on the border with Mexico triggered a record-long government shutdown, which began on December 22, 2018, and lasted 35 days.