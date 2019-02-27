بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
511بازدید
‍ پ

India FM Says Kashmir Strike Targeted Terrorists, Refutes Military Attack Claims

India's airstrike against a terrorist camp in the disputed Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir region was not a military attack because the Indian jets were targeting terrorists, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Wednesday.
کد خبر: ۸۸۱۶۳۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۴ 27 February 2019

India's airstrike against a terrorist camp in the disputed Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir region was not a military attack because the Indian jets were targeting terrorists, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack against the Indian security convoy on 14 February. The camp was situated in the Pakistani-controlled part of the Kashmir region.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the attack was necessary. However, the Pakistani National Security Council reportedly rejected the claims that the airstrike targeted terrorists.

According to Swaraj, Pakistani authorities have denied that they were aware of the fact that the group was located on the Pakistani territory. The minister added that India located the terrorists' camp before the airstrike in order to prevent civilian casualties.

Swaraj is participating in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in China.

After February's terrorist attack, which killed 45 Indian paramilitary officers, the traditionally strained relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated even further as India blamed Pakistan for harboring the terrorists responsible for the attack and accused Islamabad of having a "direct hand" in the incident.

Pakistan in turn, rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack and said that this was India's strategy to divert international attention from human rights violations in the Kashmir region.

Both India and Pakistan along with China have been contesting Kashmir since 1947. The state is currently divided between the three sides, with Line of Control serving as a de facto border between the Indian and the Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
india pakistan kashmir
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ایران محور گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با پوتین

ریزش معدن‌طلا در اندونزی با یک کشته و ۶۰محبوس

از تعیین و ابلاغ حقوق صاحب منصبان نظامی تا اکران آمار تجارت پنهان

واکنش پاکستان به حمله هوایی هند

قتل در افغانستان، دستگیری در ایران

گرمای تابستان ۹۸ کلافه‌کننده خواهد بود

صادرات الاغ به چین و وام از بانک جهانی برای واردات گوجه/ 30 هزار میلیارد تومان فرار مالیاتی در ایران/ شاخص قیمت تولیدکننده ٥٦.١ درصد افزایش یافت/ ترکیه چقدر سرمایه خارجی جذب کرد؟

۱۷ شماره برای اعلام تخلف درباره بلیت‌ هواپیما

روایت ۵ ساعت تلاش برای نجات جان مادر باردار

۸۰ هزار روستا باتانکر آبرسانی می‌شود

هشتگ «ظریف_بمان» ترند نخست توئیتر شد

اسکورت گوشت وارداتی تا فروشگاه های محل توزیع

انتقال سران داعش به مکان امن درمقابل دریافت طلا

سفر وزیر خزانه داری آمریکا به پاریس

تصویب لغو وضعیت اضطراری در مجلس نمایندگان

وب گردی

آخر سال برنامه سفرت به کجاست؟

پایین ترین نرخ پرواز های داخلی و خارجی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

رکوردملی درمسابقه بزرگ درگ شکسته شد+عکس
محمد جواد ظریف استعفا داد/ بازتاب گسترده استعفای ظریف در رسانه‌های جهانی
چهره روحانی پس از استعفای ظریف
نامه ۲۶ عضو پارلمان اروپا به روحانی/پیشنهاد پاکستان برای حصارکشی مرز ایران/بازتاب دیدار اسد با رهبر انقلاب در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی/ مشارکت قطر در رزمایش «سپر جزیره ۱۰» در عربستان
«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟
واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات
شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد
عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر
اولین واکنش روحانی به استعفای ظریف
علائم پارگی منیسک چیست؟
اقدام شوکه کننده پسر همدانی درباره پدرش
خشن ترین تشکر در تاریخ مجلس ایران!
واکنش پمپئو به استعفای ظریف
این سه جانورِ ناشناخته را شناسایی کنید؟
قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۱۱ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۹۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۶ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟  (۲۱۳ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)