Palestinian man killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank

Israeli settlers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian officials and the Israeli military have said.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۷ 27 January 2019



The incident followed a confrontation between settlers and Palestinians near the city of Ramallah in which a settler was lightly injured, according to the Israeli military.

“Initial details suggest that shortly thereafter, a conflict erupted between Israeli civilians and Palestinians in the area, in which live rounds were fired by the civilians. One Palestinian died and several others are injured,” they said in a statement, adding that an investigation has begun.

Palestinian officials said the settlers had entered the village of al-Mughayer and that its residents tried to fend them off. The Israeli military said its forces dispersed the crowds.

The Palestinian health ministry said the man killed was 38 years old and that nine other people were wounded by gunfire.

The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the killing: 

“The Israeli government is continuing its policy of escalation,” he said in a statement published by the official Wafa news agency.

“This will lead to serious consequences, further tension and the creation of a dangerous and uncontrollable atmosphere.”

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014. A drive by US president Donald Trump to restart negotiations has so far shown little progress.

