بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
251بازدید
‍ پ

Elon Musk unveils landmark tunnel in Los Angeles in bid to eliminate city traffic

lon Musk has unveiled a tunnel underneath Los Angeles which the billionaire says is a milestone towards eliminating traffic in congested cities.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۹۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۸ 19 December 2018

lon Musk has unveiled a tunnel underneath Los Angeles which the billionaire says is a milestone towards eliminating traffic in congested cities.

At an event on Tuesday night, Mr Musk’s “The Boring Company” unveiled a 12-foot-wide, one-mile test tunnel in Hawthorne, California.

It will transport passengers travelling in Tesla cars, modified to fit onto a track, that can travel at up to 50 miles per hour, although Mr Musk said future tunnels could transport people at 150mph.

The Boring Company, which Mr Musk set up to bore holes underneath cities after becoming exasperated at traffic in Los Angeles, eventually plans to build loops of two-way tunnels underneath cities with entry and exit points for passengers.

As well as Tesla cars that will transport pedestrians, Mr Musk said motorists would be able to drive their own vehicles into future tunnels, as long as they are modified to fit on its track - an upgrade that would cost between $200 and $300 (£158-237).

Cars and passengers will also be able to board and exit the tunnels through ramps and lifts at thousands of locations around the cities, with rides costing around $1. The tunnels could also be used for utilities and water supplies, he said.

Ultimately, The Boring Company says its loops will transport around 4,000 cars an hour.

Mr Musk, also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, has dedicated time in the last two years to The Boring Company, despite multiple controversies at Tesla. “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…” he tweeted two years ago. “It shall be called ‘The Boring Company’.”

The company plans to build its first full loop in Chicago. Creating an 18-mile two way tunnel for passenger vehicles is likely to cost $1bn (£790m), Mr Musk said. It is also working on further tunnels in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and receiving inquiries from cities around the world.

“It's ridiculous how much interest we've had in investment”, he added. The company’s president Steve Davis said that the company gets between five and twenty enquiries each week from municipalities and stakeholders.

Building the tunnels is both cheaper and 15 times quicker than other tunneling technologies available on the market, Mr Musk claimed. The Boring Company says it is the first to be able to burrow while simultaneously reinforcing the walls of the tunnel.

The machines that bore the tunnels are powered by Tesla batteries and motors, and the company also plans to recycle dirt from the tunnels and turn it into bricks.

The Boring Company, which is majority owned by Mr Musk, was given special permission by the City of Hawthorne to build its test site, although the development has been criticised by residents.

Mr Musk himself says that he has provided much of the funding for the company, which he calculates to be around $40m, with only $10m on building the test tunnel itself. Musk owns around 90pc of The Boring Company.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پزشکیان: مشکل نمایندگان اصفهان حل شده است

فوت سومین دانش‌آموز حادثه مدرسه زاهدان

وب گردی

جشنواره روی نت نت شب یلدا صفرویک

راه اندازی نخستین اپلیکیشن اتوبوس اشتراکی توسط مهندسان داخلی در تهران/ DRT

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

شاهکار مهندسی؛ مشخصات موتور استون مارتین والکری اعلام شد

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

چرا تحرکات اخیر «رضا پهلوی» یادآور حمله آمریکا به عراق است!؟
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی
ازدواج دختر رئیس جمهور در بی خبری
مجازات‌«رشوه دادن و رشوه گرفتن»‌در ایران چیست؟
تصمیم عجیب دختر آمریکایی برای بازی در تیم ایران
برداشت یک میلیون تومان از جیب هر ایرانی برای نجات بانک‌های خصوصی؟!/سفره یلدای امسال چقدر از پارسال گران‌تر شد؟/دلیل مشاجره نماینده مجلس با کارمند گمرک مشخص شد
جنجال در رقص جان کری،هیلاری با شاهرخ‌خان
نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟
برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار
اعتراف سرباز 19ساله به تجاوز به دختر 14ساله
همایون شجریان در کنار عموهایش
زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!
باج سیصد میلیونی، راه ورود به کارگردانی سینمای ایران
اسامی نمایندگانی که امضای خود از استیضاح ظریف را پس نگرفتند/ استیضاح با میانجیگری یک نماینده اصولگرا منتفی شد

نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار  (۱۹۰ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مردمان آذربایجان، خود را ایرانی اصیل دانسته و می‌دانند/ مردم آذربایجان نه دنبال جدایی هستند و نه براندازی/ آذربایجان، میانگین هر ماه یک شهید تقدیم انقلاب می‌کند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آینده بسیار بدی در انتظار خودروسازهای داخلی است/ بازار را دو دستی تقدیم دلالان کردیم  (۱۳۵ نظر)

زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

هرکس سوابق داماد روحانی را دید، تبریک گفت!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)