بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
136بازدید
‍ پ

EU MELTDOWN? German and French economy in SHOCK SLOWDOWN as euro currency PLUNGES

THE European Union economy has hit a shock slowdown sparking fears of a continent-wide meltdown as the surprise news caused a dramatic slump in the value of the euro.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۰۳۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۴۸ 16 December 2018

THE European Union economy has hit a shock slowdown sparking fears of a continent-wide meltdown as the surprise news caused a dramatic slump in the value of the euro.

Economists in the European Union are scrambling to fix an impending economic meltdown following a shock plunge in Germany and France. The two leading EU countries suffered a dramatic economic slump after a business survey of the two countries was released. Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel were hit by weaker than expected figures, with fears that the two so-called "engines of Europe" could in fact drag down the bloc.

France and Germany dragged down eurozone growth as the weaker-than-expected data caused the euro to plummet in value against the US dollar and GB pound.

It was the eurozone's weakest quarter of growth since early 2013.

According to the figures frmo IHS Markit, France's private sector has "ground to a halt".

Economists have blamed the slump in France on the recent protests and violent riots that have rocked the country.

The grassroots 'yellow vest' movement has protested against President Macron's policies for several recent weeks, forcing a climbdown from the government.

The French leader, who had already cancelled planned fuel tax hikes, offered a rise in the minium wage, tax relief for pensioners and tax-free overtime work for workers in 2019.

The total package has been estimated by economists to cost around 15 billion euros, financed largely from government borrowing.

In Germany, private sector activity weakened to a four-year low as the central bank predicted the economy to slow in the coming years.

The shock economic figures comes just one day after the European Central Bank (ECB) ended its huge asset-buying scheme.

The ECB had claimed that the eurozone had sufficiently recovered from the currency crisis and was able to stand on its own.

The £2.3million, four-year-long bond buying programme has seen the ECB top up eurozone cash supply by purchasing millions of euros worth of assets each month.

ECB President Mario Draghi slashed growth forecasts for the bloc following the announcement, while also leaving interest rates on hold.

Jack Allen, a senior European economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said: “December’s fall in the eurozone composite PMI was almost entirely driven by a sharp drop in France, perhaps suggesting that the gilets jaunes protests have had a serious economic effect.

"But even if France’s PMI bounces back as the effects of the protests fade, the eurozone economy has clearly shifted down a gear and looks set to grow at a more moderate pace next year."

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رابطه «کتاب‌های کمک آموزشی» با «مشق شب»!

الهلال هافبک تیم ملی آرژانتین را هم می خرد

وب گردی

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
گله تُند محقق داماد از رئیس جمهور/ماجرای هجوم به خانه یکی از علمای قم/جعفرزاده: پرونده کشف امامزاده را یک جایی باید بست/غرویان: به آیت الله جنتی گفتم در روز قیامت جلوی شما را می گیرم
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
ترس جهان از پیشگویی هولناک زن بلغاری
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!
روحانی داماد خود را از معاونت وزارت صنعت عزل کرد
کره جنوبی نفت ایران را تحریم کرد
احضارمجری معروف تلویزیون همراه دلالان به دادسرا!

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۴۰۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۵۱ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۱۸ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۰۹ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۷۲ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۱۲۴ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)