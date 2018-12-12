بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
528بازدید
‍ پ

Strasbourg shooting: Gunman opened fire, killing 2 people and wounding 12 others

The French prosecutor's office opened a terrorism investigation Tuesday evening after a gunman opened fire in central Strasbourg, killing 2 people and wounding 12 others, according to local authorities.
کد خبر: ۸۵۹۹۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۹ 12 December 2018

The French prosecutor's office opened a terrorism investigation Tuesday evening after a gunman opened fire in central Strasbourg, killing 2 people and wounding 12 others, according to local authorities.

As of as of 11:15 p.m. local time, the suspect was still on the run.

Here is what we know about the attack so far.

What happened?

A man opened fire at around 8 p.m. local time at the Christmas market, close to the cathedral and about 3 kilometers from the European Parliament. Two people were reported killed and 12 wounded.

Military personnel exchanged fire with the gunman and wounded him, but he was able to escape, French police told AFP.

Two neighborhoods were put on lockdown as the police hunted for the suspect. German police reinforced controls at the border.

Who is the shooter?

“The person responsible for these actions, fiché S [under surveillance by intelligence services], is being actively sought,” local authorities said in a statement.

He was known to police for non-terrorism-related criminal activity, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

The suspect's home was searched earlier that same day, local media reported. Security forces had planned on arresting him on allegations of homicide, AFP reported.

Where it took place

Was the European Parliament targeted?

The gunman's motives remain unclear, but the Parliament's building was put on lockdown.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani told MEPs that the assembly would continue going about its business. “We’re not going to be intimidated, we’re going to continue our work,” he declared.

The Parliament is holding its last plenary session of the year.

Several MEPs, some of them in city center restaurants, tweeted from the scene.

What was the reaction?

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said "Strasbourg is a symbol of peace and European democracy. Values we will always defend," he tweeted. "The Commission stands by France."

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "shocked and saddened" by the attack.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
strasbourg shooting france gunman
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پول قبوض برق به جیب چه کسانی می‌رود؟

شناسایی ۴۲ آسیب در کشور

غذاهای تراریخته بخوریم یا نخوریم؟

رتبه ایران در آمار جهانی مرگ و میر جاده‌ای

شبکه فاضلاب تهران را می بلعد

وب گردی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

توریست شوید!

با رزرو بلیط اتوبوس خیال‌تان از بابت بلیط سفر مطمئن خواهد شد

سئو سایت

قیمت رقابتی همراه با تضمین بلیط‌های چارتر

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران جهت تكمیل كادر افسری خود استخدام میکند.

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

علت درگذشت همسر «زیبا بروفه» چه بود؟
توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا
ست شدن رنگ فقر و ثروت در یک خیابان تهران
رسوایی‌جنسی‌ درتیم‌دختران افغانستان و دخالت فیفا
قاتل ایرانیِ شناورهای سه هزار تُنی دشمن
انتشار عکسی معنی‌دار در اینستاگرام رئیس‌جمهور
لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!
اوضاع اسفبار پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/مدیر کل اوقاف اصفهان: برخی امام زاده‌ها سیاحتی هستند/علی مطهری: باید موشک داشته باشیم اما نباید روز امضای برجام آن را هوا کنیم
افشای جزئیات نوار ضبط‌ شده از قتل خاشقجی: «نمی‌توانم نفس بکشم»
۱۴۷هزار تن در تهران دارای «درآمد بدون شغل» هستند/علی مطهری: شهید مطهری اجازه اشغال سفارت آمریکا را نمی‌داد/وضعیت اسفبار حاشیه یک ورزشگاه‌ مدرن ایران
تهدید دیروز حسن روحانی تا چه حد معنادار است؟
بروز تنش در روابط عراق و کویت بر سر غرامت جنگی و کشته شدن پنجاه شهروند عراقی/پیام استقرار ناوگروه ضربت آمریکا در خاورمیانه برای ایران/ چراغ سبز اردن برای ارتباط با اسد/طرح نتانیاهو برای علنی کردن روابط با عربستان
رونمایی از فرزند ولادیمیر پوتین بعد از ۲۰ سال
واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند
کشف مُهر نماز شیعیان در کشور اسلواکی

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۲۷۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۰۳ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

چقدر به اجرای قانون «منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان» برای همه امیدوارید؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آیا دمینوی آزادسازی قیمت خودرو با شروع فروش فوری چهار خودروی ایران خودرو آغاز شده است؟ وزیر صنعت: قیمت خودرو را باید حتما پایین بیاوریم/ ایران خودرو تندر پیکاپ را بیش از ۳۸ میلیون تومان گران کرد!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

چطور فرزندانتان بیکارند، پسرتان مشاور وزیر اقتصاد و دامادتان سرپرست دانشگاه آزاد شعبه آکسفورد؟!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

طنزی برای یکی از برادران لاریجانی/رانت جدید برای نمایندگان جهت تردد در خطوط ویژه/معنای عبارت «زن و نون» در لطیفه امروز رئیس‌جمهور چه بود؟/بازرگان و سحابی نماز شبشان ترک نمی‌شد  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

تابش: اصلاح‌طلبان هیچ‌گاه به دنبال عبور از روحانی نبوده‌اند/روایت اژه‌ای از گوشی‌های توقیفی/پاسخ‌های عجیب و غریب سفرای انگلیس و فرانسه درباره ایران/علم‌الهدی: دخترهای عقد کرده در خانه مانده‌اند و شما به CFT چسبیده‌اید؟/جمنا فعالیت انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

نامه جهانگیری به رهبر انقلاب صحت دارد؟/درخواست یک امام جمعه: قانون بازنشستگی شامل ائمه جمعه هم بشود/توئیت کنایه آمیز ضرغامی برای روحانی/معاون دادستان: فیلترینگ تلگرام موفقیت‌آمیز بود/میرسلیم تحرکات انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

پنج به علاوه یک، فوتبال ایران را متلاشی می کند؟/ تیم ملی ایران در آستانه جام ملت های آسیا، بازنده بازی تاج و تخت  (۱۰۰ نظر)