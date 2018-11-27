Brazil: Pres-elect Bolsonaro adds 5th military man to cabinet

Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro picked retired General Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz as his minister in charge of political relations with Congress, adding a fifth military man to his cabinet.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain turned politician who surged to victory on a pledge to end years of corruption and rising violence, made the Monday announcement in a Twitter post.

Moving to deliver on his law-and-order platform, Bolsonaro’s choice for justice and public security, former judge Sergio Moro who sent to jail Bolsonaro's main threat during the presidential campaign, said he would coordinate federal and state police forces to better fight organized crime and slow the growth of Brazil’s powerful drug gangs that control swaths of cities.