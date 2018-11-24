بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
'Obscene and Dangerous': Zarif on Trump's Chemical Weapons Claim

Mohammad Javad Zarif says US claims Tehran has failed to declare a chemical weapons programme are 'obscene and dangerous'
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۳ 24 November 2018

Iran's foreign minister has said that accusations from the United States that Tehran has a chemical weapons programme are "obscene and dangerous".

On Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif decried the US comments, which were made earlier this week amid an ongoing war of words between the Iranian government and US President Donald Trump's administration.

"[The] US wants to resort to international conventions to make allegations against Iran when it's made a policy of violating them itself," Zarif said on Twitter.

He said that allegations about weapons of mass destruction "by a country that supported Iraq's use of [chemical weapons] against Iran, then invaded Iraq to allegedly rid it of them is not just obscene, it's dangerous".

A day earlier, Washington accused Tehran of failing to declare a chemical weapons programme to the global watchdog in breach of international agreements.

Kenneth Ward, the US envoy to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, told the organisation that Tehran was also seeking deadly nerve agents for offensive purposes.

