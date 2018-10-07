Death toll from quakes, tsunami in Indonesia jumps to 1,649

Death toll from multiple earthquakes and an ensuing tsunami in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province jumped to 1,649, spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Saturday.

Among the victims, 1,413 were recorded in Palu, the provincial capital of Central Sulawesi as the city was stricken by both quakes and a tsunami on Sept. 28, Sutopo said.

"Most of the victims were found in Palu and they were hit by tsunami, particularly in the coastal areas near Talise beach," the spokesman said.

The remaining victims were recorded in the districts of Donggala, Sigi, Parigi Moutong of Central Sulawesi province and Pasang Kayu of nearby West Sulawesi province, Sutopo said.

"All the 1,649 victims have been buried."

The quakes and the tsunami also left 2,549 people injured, with 265 people still missing, the spokesman said.

The number of people taking shelter in makeshift tents stand at 62,369 now, he added.