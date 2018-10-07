نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
4881بازدید
‍ پ

Drought, security concerns slow down Afghan economy: IMF

The International Monetary Fund projected on Saturday that Afghanistan’s GDP growth will be 2.3 per cent this year, below the 2017 growth rate of 2.5pc and 2.4pc in 2016. It is still considerably better than the 1.3pc recorded in 2015.
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۳۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۰ 07 October 2018

The International Monetary Fund projected on Saturday that Afghanistan’s GDP growth will be 2.3 per cent this year, below the 2017 growth rate of 2.5pc and 2.4pc in 2016. It is still considerably better than the 1.3pc recorded in 2015.

The IMF blamed a recent “drought and the challenges brought about by political uncertainty and deteriorating security conditions” for this contraction.

Growth is projected to pick up to 3pc in 2019 as agricultural production recovers. Inflation is expected to average 3pc in 2018.

An IMF team led by its senior official Christoph Duenwald visited Tashkent during Sept 25–Oct 2 to conduct discussions on the fourth review of Afghanistan’s economic programmeme supported by a three-year IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. During the mission, the team met Afghan authorities to discuss the latest economic developments and review implementation of reforms under the ECF. At the end of the mission, Mr. Duenwald observed that “donor grants continue to finance large budget and trade deficits” in Afghanistan, “allowing treasury cash balances and international reserves to remain at comfortable levels.”

In March, the IMF had projected a 2.5pc growth rate for Afghanistan this year, the same rate as recorded in 2017, but also warned that continuing security challenges could have an adverse impact the Afghan economy.

In Tashkent, the IMF team and the Afghan authorities reached staff-level agreement on the completion of the fourth review under the ECF arrangement. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, which meets in December 2018. Upon completion of this review, SDR 4.5 million (about $ 6.1m) will be made available to Afghanistan, bringing total disbursements to SDR 22.5m.

The team discussed with the authorities Afghanistan’s implementation of the economic reforms supported by the ECF. The programmeme sets out a structural reform agenda focused on institution building; fiscal and financial reforms while safeguarding social and other priority spending.

It also suggests measures to combat corruption, to lay the foundations for scaled up private sector development and higher inclusive growth. The IMF team commended Afghan authorities for prudent macroeconomic management and achieving progress under challenging circumstances and discussed follow up actions that would help move the reform agenda forward.

“Afghanistan continues to face daunting challenges, with the perilous security situation hurting confidence and growth. The drought, which affects two-thirds of the country’s provinces, as well as regional economic difficulties that are spilling over to Afghanistan, are compounding these challenges,” Mr. Duenwald said.

He noted that donors continued to stand by Afghanistan, providing it with much needed financial and technical assistance support.

During next month’s donor conference in Geneva, Afghanistan will have an opportunity to showcase the reform progress it is making and to explain to the international community why it deserves its continued backing.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

لیست جدید شرکت‌های تحریم شده ایران

احتمال بررسی کلیات CFT با حضور نمایندگانی از دولت

ایران۲-بولیوی۱/پیروزی زیرباران مقابل حریف چغر آمریکایی باحضوربانوان تماشاگر

دستگیری ضارب اصلی تیراندازی پارک‌کودک سنندج

هلاکت طراح اصلی جنایت تروریستی اهواز

نخست‌وزیر ارمنستان استعفا کرد

هیاتی از کمیسیون امنیت ملی به میرجاوه می‌رود

جزئیات تسهیلات ویژه اشتغال‌زایی جوانان

حضور بانوان در ورزشگاه آزادی

بازدید ترامپ از مناطق طوفان زده فلوریدا

انیمشن کوتاه کنگکی

رشد ۷۱ درصدی زندانیان مهریه در ۴ سال گذشته

کشف جسد سوخته یک جوان در شهرزیبا

ترامپ هنرپیشه فیلم‌های مستهجن را تهدید کرد

مترو تهران باز هم پر آب شد!

وب گردی

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

«فروش مجانی»؛ ترفندی برای رونق مسکن مهر

سهام فلزی‌ها چقدر قابل اتکا هستند؟

صادرات پتروشیمی دچار اختلال می‌شود

قیافه فردوسی‌پور و سلفی بگیران مراسم ختم شفیع
فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد
جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟
جسد خاشقجی در اسید حل شده است
حاشیه جدیدسردار دردیداربا بازیگر زن سینما+عکس
«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است
حضور در استانبول با اره؛ جسد «خاشقجی» در قاهره / قتلی برای رسوایی ترتیبات منطقه
ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
هیچ گاه به این میوه «نه» نگویید!
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
وقتی رشیدپور فراموش می‌کند «سمت» مهم میهمانش را بگوید!
"آیت‌الله صدیقی" جایگزین "آیت‌الله جنتی" شد
پیشنهاد فارین پالیسی به ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق جدید با ایران
پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
معاون جدید فضای مجازی دادستان کشور: قرار دادن عکس‌های شخصی در پروفایل شبکه های اجتماعی یک تهدید است/عبدالصمد خرم‌آبادی: اینکه برکنار شدم یا خودم رفتم، بماند

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

اگر دولت می خواهد قیمت بنزین را واقعی کند، باید تعرفه واردات خودرو را بردارد/ چهل سال است سرمایه و تولید کشور را هزینه خودروسازها کرده ایم  (۱۹۵ نظر)

اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

اوج گیری زودهنگام ضرب و شتم معلمان، با قطع کردن انگشت یک معلم  (۱۶۱ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توصیه دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی به بسیجیان/چراغ سبز قالیباف به روحانی/روایت بازیگر زن از پیشنهادهای عجیب تهیه‌کنندگان/رفتگری با دکترای عمران و ۳۵ مقاله ISI در کرمانشاه!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

بیمار جنجالی برنامه تلویزیونی، ۲ سال است بهبود یافته است!/ماجرای حمله مسلحانه به باشگاه بدنسازی بانوان در تبریز چه بود؟/رسایی: روحانی حق ندارد یک ریال از مردم بگیرد/دردسر تازه برای رئیس صدا و سیما  (۱۴۷ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۴۵ نظر)

تصمیم دوباره دولت برای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین و بازگشت کارت سوخت/ روزی 1000 میلیارد ریال سوخت قاچاق می‌شود!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به یاد «بهرام شفیع»، بهترین خاطراتتان از گزارش‌های او را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید  (۱۲۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر: حضرت عزرائیل باید به داد ما برسد/انتقادات تند حق‌شناس از روحانی  (۱۱۴ نظر)