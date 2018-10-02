نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
10082بازدید
‍ پ

Yemen: Cholera surges by 170% in war-torn Hodeida

After a water facility was bombed in Yemen, suspected cases of cholera in the area have surged by 170% - causing easily avoidable deaths of civilians.
کد خبر: ۸۳۹۰۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۷ 02 October 2018

After a water facility was bombed in Yemen, suspected cases of cholera in the area have surged by 170% - causing easily avoidable deaths of civilians.

Within a month of the destruction of a sanitation facility and water station, suspected cholera cases in Hodeida almost doubled from 732 in July to 1,342 in August, as reported from Save the Children-supported health centres.

At the end of July, fears that a new cholera outbreak would swamp Hodeida were reported by Sky News.

Some 30% of all suspected cholera cases across Yemen are children under five years old, the World Health Organization (WHO) report.

Last month, just two days after *Salwa, 22, fell ill with cholera, her two-year-old son *Aseel was forced to join her in hospital after contracting the disease as well.

Salwa, who is four months pregnant, fears for the fate of her unborn child after contracting the infectious illness which causes diarrhea and vomiting.

When she first fell ill, she couldn't afford the 2000YR (£3) bus fare to hospital and had to wait until her father managed to rent a motorbike and brought her in critical condition to a Save the Children health clinic.

Salwa said: "Two days after I got sick, my two-year-old son got sick and joined me in the hospital. For sure, I infected him with cholera. We drink water from a well near our house.

"Our life before the war was prosperous but after the war our life changed because there is a lack of fuel.

"I am four months pregnant. When I got sick with cholera I felt worried that I’d lose my baby, especially with the current bad situation."

The rise in suspected cases in Hodeidah follows the increase in fighting since June.

Saudi Arabia and allies have been fighting in Yemen for nearly four years against the Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa and drove a Saudi-backed government into exile in 2014.

The UN reports that Hodeidah is home to nearly 100,000 severely malnourished children, more than a quarter of Yemen’s total.

Severely malnourished children are significantly more likely to contract and die from diarrhoeal diseases like cholera than well-nourished children.

Speaking from Hodeidah, Dr Mariam Aldogani, Save the Children’s Hodeidah field manager, said: “The situation in Hodeidah has become unbearable because of the conflict.

"I’m seeing more and more children coming in with suspected cholera.

"I met one mother of two who has acute diarrhoea and she told me her whole family is affected because they don’t have access to clean water any more.

"They all drink from an open well and don’t even have enough money to buy cooking gas needed to boil the contaminated water they collect.

"Her husband hasn’t been paid a salary since last year.

Video: Dozens of people, many of them children, have been killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike in rebel-held northern Yemen.

"She knows she’s putting her children’s health at risk. But what can she do when they cry from thirst? So they just drink, and hope for the best.”

Cholera is transmitted through contaminated food or water. Access to clean water is crucial for bringing a cholera outbreak under control.

Patients are treated with rehydration and antibiotics.

In August, Britain expressed "deep concern" when at least 50 people were killed in the attack on a market in Saada.

More than half of the victims were children as one missile hit a school bus.

Over half a million people have been displaced from their homes in Hodeidah since June, according to UN figures.

Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 22.2 million people in need of assistance.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چرا مناظرات دانشجویی برگزار می‌شود؟

نخبگان و استعدادهای برتر علمی با رهبر انقلاب دیدار کردند

آداب حمام رفتن با قیصر در حمام نواب

۹ مجروح در برخورد مینی بوس با تریلی

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در محور کرج - چالوس

هشدار پلیس درباره کلاهبرداری به شیوه پیامکی

جوانمرد،رئیس انجمن ورزش‌های دانشگاهی و کشتی پهلوانی شد

خروج روزانه ۵ هزار زائر از مرزها

شمال تهران برفی می‌شود

هوای تهران سالم است

آغاز حرکت بزرگ‌ترین کاروان پیاده‌روی اربعین از اهواز

کُردی صحبت کردن نوید محمدزاده هنگام دریافت جایزه

دخالت اطرافيان رئيس‌جمهور تمام شود!

آغاز جلسه علنی دادگاه ۱۱ اخلالگر اقتصادی در شیراز

۱۲ میلیون ایرانی در خطر استفاده از فیلترشکن!

وب گردی

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

«فروش مجانی»؛ ترفندی برای رونق مسکن مهر

سهام فلزی‌ها چقدر قابل اتکا هستند؟

صادرات پتروشیمی دچار اختلال می‌شود

جسد خاشقجی در اسید حل شده است
جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟
ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
هیچ گاه به این میوه «نه» نگویید!
وقتی رشیدپور فراموش می‌کند «سمت» مهم میهمانش را بگوید!
کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست
"آیت‌الله صدیقی" جایگزین "آیت‌الله جنتی" شد
پیشنهاد فارین پالیسی به ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق جدید با ایران
پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
نظر «خلخالی» درباره احتمال اعدام اشتباهی افراد/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
پشت پرده استراتژی ترکیه در ماجرای خاشقجی چیست؟/ ترکیه از عربستان و آمریکا چه می خواهد؟
فیش حقوقی مدیری که حاشیه‌ساز شد
مصباحی‌مقدم: خروج از FATF‌ امکان‌پذیر نیست

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

اگر دولت می خواهد قیمت بنزین را واقعی کند، باید تعرفه واردات خودرو را بردارد/ چهل سال است سرمایه و تولید کشور را هزینه خودروسازها کرده ایم  (۱۹۵ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توصیه دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی به بسیجیان/چراغ سبز قالیباف به روحانی/روایت بازیگر زن از پیشنهادهای عجیب تهیه‌کنندگان/رفتگری با دکترای عمران و ۳۵ مقاله ISI در کرمانشاه!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

بیمار جنجالی برنامه تلویزیونی، ۲ سال است بهبود یافته است!/ماجرای حمله مسلحانه به باشگاه بدنسازی بانوان در تبریز چه بود؟/رسایی: روحانی حق ندارد یک ریال از مردم بگیرد/دردسر تازه برای رئیس صدا و سیما  (۱۴۷ نظر)

تصمیم دوباره دولت برای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین و بازگشت کارت سوخت/ روزی 1000 میلیارد ریال سوخت قاچاق می‌شود!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به یاد «بهرام شفیع»، بهترین خاطراتتان از گزارش‌های او را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید  (۱۲۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

مگر افزایش قیمت سوخت پیش از ترمیم دستمزد ممکن است؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۹۴ نظر)