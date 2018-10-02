Kim Jong-un Congratulates Xi on China's National Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping for China's 69th National Day on Oct. 1, the official [North] Korean Central News Agency said Monday.

Kim has shown his commitment to amicable ties with China, sending senior official Choe Ryong-hae to a National Day party hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang on Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, the North Korean Workers Party ordered officials to stay alert as ties with South Korea thaw. "In a series of lectures to discipline North Korean officials, they were told that even if the political situation changes they must not fall for the blandishments of the enemy, especially words like 'peace,'" a source said.

"Do not entertain any fantasies about South Korea," officials were told according to the source. "We must never forget that we should build a strong nation with our own means."