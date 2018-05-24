جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
6956بازدید
‍ پ

AU confirms ISIS infiltration in East Africa

Islamic State operatives have infiltrated four countries of the Eastern and Southern Africa, according to intelligence information by the African Union.
کد خبر: ۸۰۲۱۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ خرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۰۷ 24 May 2018

Islamic State operatives have infiltrated four countries of the Eastern and Southern Africa, according to intelligence information by the African Union.

Islamic State has come to be known as the most dangerous jihadist groups, after making gains in Syria and Iraq in the recent past. The group, initially known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), was formed in April 2013, growing out of AL-Qaeda.

Although the group has been disowned by AL-Qaeda, It remains the main jihadist groups fighting government forces in Iraq and Syria, from where it draws a name ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The African Union now says that the group has since expanded its reach into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Somalia, Tanzania and Mozambique.

Speaking to journalist at the 5th head of intelligence and Security services of member States of IGAD and EAC meeting in Entebbe, Fransisco Madeira, a special representative of the African Union chairperson in Somalia said, the threat of the ISIS in Eastern Africa and Africa is real.

Madeira says, given that the ISIS is being expelled from the Gulf, they are taking advantage of the Indian Ocean coastline to infiltrate but also activate sleeper terror cells. So far, there is 100 percent evidence of ISIS operations in Somalia’s Puntland and have since extended towards Mogadishu.

The Director-General Internal Security Organizations Col Kaka Bagyenda says there is proof that ISIS has collaboration with the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) which has its operation base in DRC.

The group is said to be led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a born of Samarra, north of Baghdad, who joined the insurgency that erupted in Iraq soon after the 2003 US-led invasion. It is believed to have thousands of fighters, including many foreign jihadists from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and other European countries, the United States, the Arab world and the Caucasus.

At the beginning of this year, three Ugandans were reportedly arrested in Mozambique at an ISIS Training Camp. Col Kaka Bagyenda says the issue is still under investigation.

Currently, the known terrorist organizations operating in Africa include; ADF, Alshabaab and Boko Haram.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

اردوی خانوادگی کاشیما برای رویارویی با پرسپولیس/حضور زنان ایرانی در فینال آسیا در هاله‌ای از ابهام

اردوی خانوادگی کاشیما برای رویارویی با پرسپولیس/حضور زنان ایرانی در فینال آسیا در هاله‌ای از ابهام

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیادمستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد...

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیادمستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

استفتائات رهبری در مورد هيپنوتيزم‏

استفتائات رهبری در مورد سحر و شعبده و احضار ارواح و جنّ

استفتائات رهبری در مورد نقاشى و مجسمه سازى

انیمشین کوتاه پسران موشکی

مردم هنوز هم در کانکس ها زندگی می کنند

سه فرضیه اصلی از چرایی پذیرش سفر نتانیاهو به عمان توسط سلطان قابوس/ موضوع ایران در میان است!

بولتون: نمی‌خواهیم با تحریم‌ها به متحدان لطمه بزنیم

پمپئو: سعودی‌ها می‌دانند باید حقیقت را اعلام کنند‎

سنای‌فرانسه:اروپا در‌تقابل با تحریم ایران قاطع باشد

تماشای رنسانس لوبلین از آسمان

بیانیه چهار کشور اروپایی علیه ایران

کشته شدن ۳۴ عنصر «پ‌ک‌ک» در شمال عراق

11 زخمی در انفجار مخزن آمونیاک در بابل

هشدار پلیس به دارندگان آیفون

ترافیک سنگین در 4 محور ایلام

وب گردی

تا حالا اسم کاشت مو اقساطی به گوشتون خورده

مو بکار جذاب تر شو ماشین برنده شو

کاشت مو بصورت اقساطی همراه با جوایز ویژه

دوره عملی تحلیل بنیادی به زبان ساده

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟
۲۵۰ هزار تومان برای هر عضو خانوار مشمول
تصاویر درون هواپیمای اندونزی در هنگام سقوط
رفتار عجیب مدیر شبکه سوم سیما و تنش تازه
دیپورت ویزای بازیکن پرسپولیس از سوی ژاپن
درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران
سواستفاده جنسی به نام خیریه!
کاهش خیره‌کننده نرخ بلیت هواپیما
هشدار دیپلمات‌های اروپا به آمریکا در خصوص اثر تحریم‌های ایران بر دلار
حیله عجیب عروس برای زیباتر شدن در شب عروسی!
پشت پرده بازگشت شاهزاده ارشد سعودی مقیم لندن به ریاض با ضمانت آمریکا و انگلیس!
رئیس‌صداوسیما‌ تلفنی به‌فروغی‌شبکه‌سه‌ چه‌گفت؟
رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیادمستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران
تبادل آتش روی آنتن شبکه سوم سیما به مدت دو روز!
خوش‌شانس‌ترین مرد روی زمین

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

عزم راسخ استاندار اصفهان برای انتقال آب از سرچشمه‌های کارون  (۱۴۳ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۴۱ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران  (۱۳۹ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ضرب و شتم پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/ماجرای ساندویچ فروشی حسن خمینی و یاسر و مهدی هاشمی/نسخه جلیلی برای توسعه صنایع/انتقاد آخوندی از سیاست‌های دولت روحانی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

بنزین در ایران ارزان نیست/ دولت‌ها یاد گرفته اند هر جا به مشکل می‌خورند، فشار را بر مردم زیاد کنند  (۹۴ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان  (۷۶ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)