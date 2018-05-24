China's Li says hopes to talk with Germany about human rights on equal basis

جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97
China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday China hopes to talk about human rights cases on an equal basis with Germany during a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Chinese capital.
Li made the comments in a joint briefing in Beijing after the two leaders were asked about Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo.
Liu Xia has been under effective house arrest since her husband died of liver cancer in Chinese custody in July last year, according to Beijing-based Western diplomats.
