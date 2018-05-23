جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
6773بازدید
‍ پ

Recalibrating ties? PM sends US message via Putin meet

The India-Russia ‘informal’ summit was more than welcome as it came at a time when the relations between the two countries have not been at their best. In the backdrop of a changing global scenario, which includes the fallout of the Iran nuclear deal as well as the changing dynamics in the Korean peninsula, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin had many issues of common concern, which needed ironing out.
کد خبر: ۸۰۱۷۷۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۲ 23 May 2018

The India-Russia ‘informal’ summit was more than welcome as it came at a time when the relations between the two countries have not been at their best. In the backdrop of a changing global scenario, which includes the fallout of the Iran nuclear deal as well as the changing dynamics in the Korean peninsula, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin had many issues of common concern, which needed ironing out.

For Delhi, Moscow’s drift away towards Islamabad and talk of an emerging Russia-China-Pakistan trilateral was of great concern. The trilateral was also seen as a reaction to India joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) last year, with the US, Japan and Australia being the other members of this grouping. Moscow perceived the formation of the QUAD as India’s ‘tilt’ towards the US and its allies and a shift away from its earlier position of ‘balance’ between Russia and the US. Moscow is also against the fruition of the QUAD as it hampers its larger interests in the Indo-Pacific.

India clearly doesn’t want a situation to arrive where it has to choose between either Washington or Moscow, because choosing any of the two would hamper its self interests, and Sochi was an ideal platform on which to recalibrate its ties with Russia. The emphasis from the Indian side was to press home the fact that strong India-Russia ties are mutually beneficial for both the countries, while Russia was eager to ensure that India remains its largest defence and strategic partner. Already, pressure from the US and Israel has ensured that India buy military supplies from them. In fact, just as Prime Minister Modi finished his summit meeting with President Putin, reports came in of India considering a $2-billion proposal to procure multi-role helicopters for the Indian Navy through a direct government purchase from the US. Moscow is well aware now that it faces strong competition from other countries when it comes to selling defence equipment to India.

Apart from bilateral ties, the main issue of concern for both the countries is the fallout of the Iran nuclear deal, which the US has withdrawn from. This is where the interests of both India and Russia converge. While Russia is looking to increase its influence in the region and side with Iran, as opposed to the US, India is looking to secure some guarantees for its projects like the Chabahar port and the INSTC (International North-South Trade Corridor) where it has invested a lot of money. So, hammering out a common strategy on the nuclear deal — should US-Iran relations worsen — as is most likely the case, is something that would be on the minds of both countries.

But to preserve the deal, peace in West Asia needs to be ensured. The Iran-Israel face-off, post the nuclear deal — where the two countries fired missiles against one another — has aggravated the situation in the region. India’s energy interests could be jeopardised if tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, supported by the US and its allies in West Asia. Similarly, Russia wants a peaceful Middle East, where Putin is subtly working on member countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran and Turkey. Putin is doing this in a bid to reassert Russian prestige and provide a possible counter-weight to Nato in the future. He is also keen to prop up Iran as both countries have common interests in Syria.

Apart from finding a common ground, the timing of this informal visit is very important. The US would note with great interest that the meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President comes just after a meeting with China at Wuhan last month where a ‘reset’ of relations was announced. The Americans would also note that a formal visit by President Putin to India is scheduled to take place later this year.

This suggests to the Americans that they cannot afford to take their relationship with India for granted. Already, some tough words have come forth from Washington with Tina Kaidanow, the US principal deputy assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, warning New Delhi not to encourage Russia’s “malign behaviour” and “to evaluate any potential large defense purchase from Russia seriously”. India has not responded officially, but the PM’s visit to meet Putin, and that too in Russia, speaks volumes.

India knows that Russia is a reliable partner and a major power in the international system — one that it cannot afford to lose as an ally. The mercurial nature of President Donald Trump has suggested to New Delhi that it cannot afford to put all of its eggs in the US basket. Wuhan and Sochi shows that the PM is not doing so.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ابتکار دولت ایتالیا برای حمایت از خانواده و افزایش جمعیت

کاهش شدید جمعیت حیات وحش در جهان

تصمیم جدی بارسلونا به فروش ستاره گرانقیمت

وزیر‌خارجه‌انگلیس: ازطرح قتل خاشقچی خبر نداشتم

دو کشته در سقوط هواپیمای آموزشی در ترکیه

مکان جسد خاشقجی باید بدون تاخیر اعلام شود

حمله مجدد ارتش نیجریه به راهپیمایی اربعین

بازتاب راهپیمایی باشکوه اربعین در رسانه های بین المللی

هدیه تاج به رییس فدراسیون حریف ژاپنی پرسپولیس+عکس

رشد اقتصادی چین به کمترین میزان در ۱۰ سال گذشته رسید

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان

قیمت‌ نفت ایران افزایش یافت

۲۰۰ میلیارد دلار ارزش بازار شرکت‌های گروه فانگ سقوط کرد

ظرفیت پذیرش مسافر فرودگاه جدیدترکیه سالانه به۲۰۰میلیون نفر می رسد

جزئیات بررسی طرح توسعه ۸ میدان نفتی

وب گردی

دوره عملی تحلیل بنیادی به زبان ساده

چک‌ در کدام استان‌ها بیشتر برگشت می‌خورد؟

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

ویگو همراه شما برای مدیریت بهتر هزینه‌های سفر

موهاتو قسطی بکار و ماشین هم برنده شو !

خوش تیپ شو و جایزه بگیر

برای پرواز و هتل، اقتصادی‌ترین گزینه را جستجو کنید

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان
دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟
نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟
رفتار عجیب مدیر شبکه سوم سیما و تنش تازه
یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی: طلاب و شاگردان آیت‌الله پاسخ می‌دهند
انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است
تصاویر درون هواپیمای اندونزی در هنگام سقوط
کاهش خیره‌کننده نرخ بلیت هواپیما
غلط‌های انگلیسی تابلو‌های شهری قم!
سواستفاده جنسی به نام خیریه!
روایت فرمانده آمریکایی از رویارویی با قایق‌های سپاه
هشدار دیپلمات‌های اروپا به آمریکا در خصوص اثر تحریم‌های ایران بر دلار
حذف ۵ پیام‌رسان داخلی از گردونه خوش‌اقبالی
رسانه‌های عراق: کتایون ریاحی در پیاده روی اربعین
حیله عجیب عروس برای زیباتر شدن در شب عروسی!

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

کنایه سنگین آهنگران به جریان اصلاحات/هشدار رهامی درباره اختلاف روحانی و جهانگیری/امام جمعه یزد: امنیت انتقال آب را خودمان تأمین می‌کنیم  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عزم راسخ استاندار اصفهان برای انتقال آب از سرچشمه‌های کارون  (۱۴۳ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۴۱ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

مهم‌ترین دلایل موفقیت پرسپولیس در لیگ قهرمانان آسیا چیست؟  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ضرب و شتم پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/ماجرای ساندویچ فروشی حسن خمینی و یاسر و مهدی هاشمی/نسخه جلیلی برای توسعه صنایع/انتقاد آخوندی از سیاست‌های دولت روحانی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

بنزین در ایران ارزان نیست/ دولت‌ها یاد گرفته اند هر جا به مشکل می‌خورند، فشار را بر مردم زیاد کنند  (۹۴ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)