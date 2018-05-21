جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
5866بازدید
‍ پ

Amnesty International: Saudi campaign raises question marks concerning reform promises

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the arrests of Saudi activists defending women’s rights in the kingdom. The two organizations called on the Saudi authorities to release the detainees and identified six of them: Eman Al-Nafjan, Loujain Al-Hathloul, Aziza Al-Yousef, Aisha al-Mana, Ibrahim Al-Mudimigh and Mohammed Al-Rabeeah.
کد خبر: ۸۰۱۱۱۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۶ 21 May 2018

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the arrests of Saudi activists defending women’s rights in the kingdom. The two organizations called on the Saudi authorities to release the detainees and identified six of them: Eman Al-Nafjan, Loujain Al-Hathloul, Aziza Al-Yousef, Aisha al-Mana, Ibrahim Al-Mudimigh and Mohammed Al-Rabeeah.

Amnesty International pointed out that, in a shocking development, the Saudi authorities’ media have campaigned against female Saudi activists to demonize them describing them as “traitors,” directly after their arrest. A Hashtag on Twitter described the detainees as “agents of foreign embassies.”

Amnesty International expressed serious concerns about the serious campaign to discredit female detainees, who stood for the defence of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, stressing that these flagrant methods of intimidation are definitely unjustified.

Commenting on the discrepancy between Saudi Arabia’s reform plans and the actual practices of the kingdom’s authorities, Amnesty stated that: “The Saudi regime has presented itself as a “reformer,” but all these promises seem meaningless amid the intensified state of repression and silencing of opposition voices in the kingdom.”

Human Rights Watch revealed the reasons behind Saudi authorities’ arrest of the seven activists on the first day of Ramadan. The organization launched the slogan “Defending women’s rights led them to prison,” amid expectations that the arrest campaign will include more activists in the upcoming days.

Human Rights Watch stated the reasons behind the arrest of the seven activists were not clear, but quoted activists as saying that in September 2017 “the Royal Court contacted prominent activists … and warned them against making media statements.” H.R.W. explained that the Royal Court’s contact with these activists “took place on the same day as the decision to lift the ban on women driving cars.”

“The reform campaign launched by the kingdom is a source of concern for Saudi reformers who dare to publicly defend human rights and liberate women,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, director of Human Rights Watch division in the Middle East division.

She added during a statement, “It seems that the only crime committed by these activists is that their desire to see women drive cars has preceded the authorities’. Reform has so far been a campaign to intimidate true Saudi reformers, who publicly dare to defend human rights or empower women. The message is clear. Anyone who would question the government’s agenda will be imprisoned.” “If they are in prison for this reason, then the authorities should release them immediately,” she concluded.

Human Rights Watch pointed out that Loujain Al-Hathloul, Eman Al-Nafjan, and Aziza Al-Yousef were among the activists who were arrested since 15 May. Those three women are activists who defended women’s right to drive the car and demanded that men guardianship over women be lifted.

“There are also a number of other detainees, whose names have not yet been identified amid the fierce campaign, in which the authorities have targeted liberal activists and women activists in particular as an anticipation of the implementation of the decision to allow women to drive the car,” a human rights source said.

According to the New Arab newspaper, the source pointed out that, in addition to the State Security Service, new State bodies have participated in the arrests, including the so-called the State Cyber Security Service, which is managed by Saoud Al-Qahtani, media adviser in the Court.

The source expected that the campaign would include a larger number of activists, which justifies human rights activists shutting off phones, and deleting some of their Social Media accounts for fear of being prosecuted by the authorities.

In addition to demanding women’s right to leadership, Loujain Al-Hathloul and Eman Al-Nafjan signed a petition in 2016 calling for abolishing men’s legal guardianship, which requires women to obtain the consent of a male relative to make important decisions. Loujain Al-Hathloul was arrested at least twice for her activities.

Women who had previously been involved in protests against denying women the right to drive cars, told Reuters last year that more than 20 activists had received phone calls asking them not to comment on the decree lifting the ban. Some were arrested during that week.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

لبخند این زن قبل از مرگ جهانی شد

گزیده بازی پرسپولیس - کاشیما

تکنیک‌های پوست کندن تخم مرغ، پیاز و سیر

گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌موحدی‌کرمانی‌درباره‌صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد

جوایز برترین های آسیا/پرسپولیس جام اخلاق، بیرانوند بهترین گلر

کارشناسی داوری بازی فینال پرسپولیس و کاشیما

سهم استقلال از مراسم فینال لیگ قهرمانان آسیا

حمله تند سیدجلال به فوتبال زشت کاشیما

پرسپولیس صفر- کاشیما صفر / جام قهرمانی آسیا در تهران باقی نماند

مونسان: هیچ نسبتی با رئیس جمهور ندارم

رایزنی تلفنی ظریف با همتای فرانسوی

پنج کفش کتانی که هر مردی باید داشته باشد

آسیا به پایان رسید، پرسپولیس خسته به جام نرسید/ رویای تیم برانکو شاید سال بعد

اظهارات موحدی کرمانی درباره نظام اسلامی

کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه بابک زنجانی صادر شد

وب گردی

پیش‌بینی آینده تجارت ایران با اروپایی‌ها

زمین‌گیر شدن مجدد هواپیماهای ایرانی در ترکیه چقدر محتمل است؟

پیش‌بینی عجیب نفتی بلومبرگ

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی
اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند
مالک موناکو به جرم همکاری با ایران دستگیر شد
اظهارات گستاخانه بن سلمان علیه ایران
سر و شکل جدید ورزشگاه آزادی
«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
زن باردار بچه قورباغه زایید
دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان
مردی که پس از ۱۲ سال از کما خارج شد
خطای دید جالب!
چالش جدید با نام «نوه آیت‌ا... یزدی»!
کولاک دو پولادمرد بروجردی با باران مدال در قهرمانی ۲۰۱۸ دنیا/ دسته۱۰۲ کیلوگرم مبهوت قدرت ایرانی
خوش تیپ ترین و زیباترین مادربزرگ جهان

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی  (۲۴۴ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۷۰ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

راغفر: نرخ ارز را دولت افزایش داد، نه تحریم‌ها/ تأثیر تحریم از فردا کم می‌شود/ دولت بیشتر در خدمت محافل قدرت و ثروت است تا مردم/ یک کمیته غیردولتی و غیرحکومتی برای مقابله با تحریم‌ها تشکیل شود  (۶۷ نظر)