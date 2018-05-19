Crashed Cuban plane's passengers included five foreigners plus crew - state media

The Boeing commercial airplane that crashed shortly after take-off from the Cuban capital Havana on Friday included five foreign passengers plus foreign crew, state-run website Cubadebate said.

The Boeing commercial airplane that crashed shortly after take-off from the Cuban capital Havana on Friday included five foreign passengers plus foreign crew, state-run website Cubadebate said.

Most of the passengers on the domestic flight were Cubans, it said. Over 100 people were killed, with three seriously injured survivors being treated in hospital, officials have said.