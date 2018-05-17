Maduro's backers press socialism amid Venezuela's nightmare

Venezuela's socialist revolution is being tested like never before after nearly two decades in power as the country heads into a presidential election Sunday amid an imploding economy.

Die-hard government supporters argue it's no time to give up on Hugo Chavez's anti-imperialist dream. On the other side, many in the opposition say current President Nicolas Maduro couldn't win the election without resorting to buying votes and coercion.

Polls say most people believe Maduro will coast to a second term, but he will have a tough job convincing many Venezuelans and foreign governments the vote was fair. Officials blocked his main opponents from running.

Venezuela's moribund economy has further dampened voters' mood. Years of mismanagement have steadily eroded the once-robust oil industry and there are widespread shortages of food and medicine.