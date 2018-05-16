نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
7461بازدید
‍ پ

Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim set to walk free

Supporters began gathering on Thursday at the hospital from where jailed Malaysian reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim is expected to walk free just a week after his alliance scored a shock victory in a general election.
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۶۵۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۱ 16 May 2018

Supporters began gathering on Thursday at the hospital from where jailed Malaysian reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim is expected to walk free just a week after his alliance scored a shock victory in a general election.

Devamacar Arumugam, 45, a woman wearing a sari made up of Anwar’s People’s Justice Party (PKR) flags, said she waited all day on Tuesday and was back just after dawn on Wednesday to see him free. “Today, I am very happy,” she said.

Anwar joined forces with his old ally-turned-foe-turned ally, 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, to oust scandal-tainted former premier Najib Razak. Mahathir, who is now prime minister for a second stint, had vowed to enable Anwar’s release and eventually step aside for him to become the prime minister.

Anwar, 70, has been recovering from a shoulder injury in the hospital under police guard.

A royal pardons board is set to meet at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) to clear his release. PKR party leader Mohamed Azmin Ali told reporters outside the hospital that Anwar and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will go to the palace after that for an audience with the king, Sultan Muhammad V.

Anwar is seeking a royal pardon on the grounds of ‘miscarriage of justice’, which would reverse his conviction and make him eligible to actively participate in politics.

His freedom is expected to ease fears of a growing rift within the newly formed coalition government, after differences erupted between supporters of Mahathir and Anwar over cabinet positions and Anwar’s role in the party.

Mahathir is the leader of the ruling alliance and Anwar’s PKR won the majority of parliamentary seats in the group.

The volatile relationship between Mahathir and Anwar has dominated Malaysia’s political landscape for over three decades and is central to the future of the alliance.

Ob Tuesday, Mahathir said he expected to be prime minister for one or two more years.

“I am disappointed because I had hoped he could be prime minister as soon as possible,” said Talib Ibrahim, an Anwar supporter outside the hospital. Wearing a white shirt printed with a photograph of Anwar and the words “March 2 Freedom”, he said he nevertheless believed Anwar and Mahathir could work together and that the alliance’s prospects were good.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

توصیه‌های کلیدی برای زائران اربعین

می‌کُشم و تسلیت می‌گویم /تفاوت فلسفه طرح استیضاح و استعفا با بازی صندلی‌ها در کابینه /گفتگو‌های فراگیر نتیجه رویکرد جدید روحانی

فوت 2 نفر بر اثر گاز سمی زغال چوب

زیمنس عربستان را تحریم کرد

تحریم نفتی ۱۹۷۳ را تکرار نمی‌کنیم

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد آموزش پزشکی

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تغییر جنسیت

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تلقيح مصنوعى‏

استفتائات آیت الله خامنهای در مورد سقط جنین

افزایش قیمت طلا در واکنش به عقب‌گرد دلار

استفتائات رهبری در مورد جلوگیری از بارداری

مدیران یک شرکت نفتی به جنایت جنگی متهم شدند

حمله میمون‌ها با آجر، جان پیرمرد هندی را گرفت

واکنش انگلیس به روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقجی

سهام آسیایی افت خود را جبران کرد

وب گردی

فروش بلیت رفت و برگشت تهران-استانبول از 210 هزار تومان

تخفیف خرید فالوور اینستاگرام واقعی و هدفمند

اروندکالا،تولید کننده ی برتر خوراک و ملزومات مادر و کودکان

اعطای مدرک دانشگاهی معتبر از وزارت علوم تحقیقات و فناوری

10 سال بیمه عمر پرداخت کن ،ماهی 4 میلیون تومان بازنشستگی !

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

دریافت سوابق بیمه با وارد کردن کد ملی!

مناسب‌ترین قیمت‌های هتل را در ویگو جستجو کنید

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

رقابت خطرناک آمریکا و چین چه پیامدهایی دارد؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

آیا مرگ زن، «مهریه» را ساقط می‌کند؟
تماس تلفنی بن سلمان با خاشقچی چند لحظه قبل از قتل / افشای جزئیات جدید از نحوه قتل روزنامه‌نگار سعودی
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
انتشار تصاویر جدید از ورود خاشقچی به کنسولگری
عصبانیت ترامپ از جرد کوشنر در پی ماجرای جمال خاشقچی
محمد بن سلمان برای انحراف افکار عمومی به دنبال جنگ با ایران است!
فردی که با لباس خاشقچی از کنسولگری خارج شد
خاشقچی در خاک عربستان کشته شده است
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
افشای جزئیات جدیدی از قتل خاشقچی/افشای همدستی داماد ترامپ در قتل خاشقچی از سوی سناتور آمریکایی/درخواست نیمی از اعضای اتحادیه عرب برای بازگشایی سفارت در سوریه
ورود سه صندوق بزرگ سیاه به کنسولگری عربستان
جزئیات هولناک‌ترین جنایت سال ۹۷
کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم
خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی

با تغییراتی که در کابینه رخ داده، آیا شما در سیاست‌های کلی دولت تغییر محسوسی می‌بینید؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۵۲ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم  (۱۲۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۱۱۸ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۱۳ نظر)

حکم اعدام «سلطان سکه» و متهم ردیف دوم پرونده مفسدان اقتصادی تأیید شد  (۱۰۴ نظر)

فرضیه‌پردازی ابتلای گور‌ها به «شاربن» شکست خورد؛ عامل مرگ این گونه‌های ارزشمند را ببینید!  (۹۹ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۶ نظر)

درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان  (۹۱ نظر)

مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی  (۸۹ نظر)

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی  (۸۶ نظر)

تأثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات بازنشستگان!/رئیس روابط عمومی دانشگاه علوم پزشکی هرمزگان: بدون ترس مراجعه کنید؛ مراکز درمانی مسمومان الکلی را به پلیس گزارش نمی‌کنند  (۸۵ نظر)

سخنان تمسخر آمیز سناتور آمریکایی در مورد ژن و تبار ایرانی!  (۸۳ نظر)