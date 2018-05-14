Hillary Clinton WARNS Australia of China and Russian 'INTERFERENCE'

HILARY Clinton has warned democracies to be on the lookout for interference from foreign powers such as Russia and China, as she is reluctant to be drawn into the debate on alleged Russian meddling in the American election.

HILARY Clinton has warned democracies to be on the lookout for interference from foreign powers such as Russia and China, as she is reluctant to be drawn into the debate on alleged Russian meddling in the American election.

She said: “Australia, along with other liberal democracies around the world, have got to take the threat of foreign interference seriously."

An Australian senator quit in December following questions over his relationship with a donor to the Chinese Communist Party.

“We have an interest in making sure that decisions that are made by our governments are not the result of some influence peddling by a foreign power.”

Clinton’s election campaign was tarnished by allegations of Moscow meddling that allegedly helped Trump into the White House.

She encouraged people of all political persuasions to stand up against foreign meddling.

“I don’t care what side of the political aisle you might be on, either in Australia or the United States.”

The country has been hit with several allegations of Chinese meddling in recent months.

Clinton was reluctant to comment on the ongoing investigation into supposed Russian meddling in President Trump’s election campaign.

She said: "There is certainly a lot of smoke.

“How much fire it turns out to be, we will find out when the investigation is completed."

President Trump has been inconsistent with his comments on potential Russian meddling.

In 2017 he said: “This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story”.

However, he tweeted in February: “I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said it may be Russia, to China, or another country or group.”