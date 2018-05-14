نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
9857بازدید
‍ پ

India dust storms: At least 39 dead in four states

At least 39 people have died in fierce dust storms across four Indian states since Sunday evening, with officials warning of more bad weather to come.
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۰۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۵ 14 May 2018

At least 39 people have died in fierce dust storms across four Indian states since Sunday evening, with officials warning of more bad weather to come.

High-speed winds and lightning devastated many villages, bringing down homes and leaving dozens injured.

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh reported the highest death toll - 16. More than 70 people had died in dust storms in the state earlier in May.

Officials told BBC Hindi that casualties could go up further.

Twelve people were reported dead in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, which was also severely hit by the storms. Nine people were killed in the eastern state of West Bengal, while two people have been confirmed dead in Delhi.

All three states remain on high alert as officials warn of more thunderstorms over the next few days.

"The danger is not yet over," Uttar Pradesh's relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar told BBC Hindi.

India's Meteorological Department had issued a warning on Sunday before the storms hit, warning people to stay within their homes. Wind speeds were around 109 km/h (67mph) accompanied by thunder and lightning, officials said.

Air travel in Delhi was also affected, with around 70 flights being diverted from the city's international airport on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that he "prayed" for the speedy recovery of those who were injured and he asked officials to provide assistance.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Asked officials to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Mr Kumar told BBC Hindi that more than 30 people had also been injured in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that many of those who had died had been killed as their homes collapsed amid heavy winds and lightning. He said that the relief department is assessing the damage in the state.

Large parts of India have been struck by deadly storms in the past month. More than a 100 people died in northern India on 4 May due to intense dust storms and heavy rains.

Authorities at the time said they were shocked by the ferocity of the storms, adding that it was one of the worst they had seen.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

زائران اربعین نگران دریافت ارز مسافری

ماری‌جوآنا ریسک سکته مغزی را افزایش می‌دهد

رقابت‌پذیرترین اقتصادهای جهان کدامند؟

ایران صد‌و سی‌امین اقتصاد آزاد دنیا

وب گردی

آمارهایی از پرونده‌های مالی پیش‌فروش خودرو

اولین واکنش‌ها به استعفای آخوندی

وعده تزریق ارز به بازار/ آیا ارز ارزان‌تر می‌شود؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!
مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی
درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
رایزنی سران طوایف برای آزادی مرزبانان ربوده ‌شده/حسن عباسی از خود دفاع کرد/موضوع مهمی که پدر اعتقادات مردم را درآورده!/واکنش مشاور روحانی به توئیت سعید جلیلی
تشکیل جلسه هیأت بیعت دربار سعودی برای انتخاب جانشین محمد بن سلمان/ چه کسی جانشین بن سلمان می شود؟
سردار نقدی: اگر مشکلی وجود دارد به گردن انقلاب نیست بلکه به علت انتخاب مردم است/کنایه نفیسه روشن به سحر قریشی: در ورزشگاه منقلب نشدم!
نوه ارشد امام خمینی(ره) کیست؟
آیا مرگ زن، «مهریه» را ساقط می‌کند؟
جنجال شمشیر‌های روی درب کنسولگری عربستان
اعلام برائت بزرگترین ستایشگر محمد بن سلمان از اصلاحات او؛ نمی توان یک احمق را اصلاح کرد!
خوشگذرانی در آب‌های خلیج فارس
محمد بن سلمان برای انحراف افکار عمومی به دنبال جنگ با ایران است!
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۷۱ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۶۶ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۷ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۴۸ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۲۲ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۰۵ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۸۶ نظر)

نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان  (۸۲ نظر)

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!  (۸۰ نظر)

نسخه یکسویه دولت برای حل مشکلات اقتصادی حقوق بگیران جامعه  (۷۹ نظر)

کارشکنی برخی صرافی‌ها و بانک‌ها در کاهش بهای ارز/منافع افراد سودجو، مانع از کاهش قیمت ارز می‌شود  (۷۸ نظر)