Iranian companies to provide tech and engineering services to Sri Lanka

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that relations between Iran and Sri Lanka will be developed in all fields, stressing that the two countries have reached good agreements in economic fields of mutual interest to both.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۴۰ 14 May 2018

He said that Iranian companies are ready to provide technical-engineering services to Sri Lanka.

“Relations between the two great Iranian and Sri Lankan nations go back to centuries ago,”President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday attending a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart .

“In today’s meetings, we discussed various issues such as selling oil, petrochemicals, construction materials and technical-engineering services.”

The trade and technical-engineering services will be followed up at the 12th Joint Economic Commission of the two countries, due to take place in Tehran.

Also discussed at the meetings were the possibility of direct flights between Tehran and Colombo to facilitate tourism between the two countries.

“Fortunately, Iran and Sri Lanka have close views on regional and international issues, and I hope that the constructive interaction of the two countries in international organizations, including in the Non-Aligned Movement and Asian conventions will continue as before,” said Rouhani.

He added: “We are very pleased that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fully complied with any agreement that is has signed, and at the same time, we are very sorry that the United States has violated the nuclear deal as one of the parties to a very important nuclear agreement approved by the United Nations”.

Dr Rouhani added: “If the other five countries are in agreement with Iran and live up to their commitments and ensure that the interests of Iran will continue to be met, this agreement will remain, despite the will of the United States and the Zionist Regime”.

The president emphasised the fight against terrorism, saying: “We are glad that yesterday we saw a free election in Iraq, and we announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s assistance to the people and the governments of Syria and Iraq to fight terrorism will continue”.

Dr Rouhani said: “We condemn the crimes and acts of aggression of the Zionist Regime against the people of the region, and especially the Palestinian people, which dates back to 70 years ago, and we believe that all countries of the world should support this oppressed people”.

The President of Sri Lanka referred to diplomatic relations between Iran and Sri Lanka that has started since 1961, and said: “I am happy to announce that we have displayed our resolve to deepen economic and commercial relations between the two countries”.

Maithripala Sirisena referred to the pacts between the two countries and said: “Sri Lanka considers itself committed to implement all of these memoranda and calls for establishment of direct flights between the two countries to increase interactions between people and businesspeople of both countries”.

He also invited Iranian private sector investors to invest in Sri Lanka, and stated: “We have considered good facilities to encourage investors to invest in Sri Lanka to increase our trade and economic relations with other countries, including Iran”.

Iranian companies ready to provide technical-engineering services to Sri Lanka/Iran, Sri Lanka have close views on regional, int’l issues

