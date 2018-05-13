جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
6906بازدید
‍ پ

Pakistan Prevents U.S. Diplomat From Leaving the Country

The authorities in Pakistan barred an American diplomat involved in a fatal traffic accident from leaving the country on Saturday and briefly detained him for questioning, according to a senior Pakistani intelligence official.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۶۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۲۷ 13 May 2018

The authorities in Pakistan barred an American diplomat involved in a fatal traffic accident from leaving the country on Saturday and briefly detained him for questioning, according to a senior Pakistani intelligence official.

A United States military aircraft flown in to bring home Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall, a U.S. military attaché, had to leave without him, the intelligence official said.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry said Mr. Joseph is on a “blacklist” and is not allowed to leave because of the criminal case pending against him.

Colonel Hall is accused of involvement in a road accident in which his car ran a red light and killed a motorcyclist named Ateeq Baig in the capital, Islamabad, on April 7. Pakistan officials have demanded the United States waive his diplomatic immunity so that he can face a criminal trial, but American officials have refused.

On Friday, Islamabad’s High Court, noting that Colonel Hall did not have full diplomatic immunity, left it up to the government to decide whether to add his name to a travel ban list. Also on Friday, Pakistan placed travel restrictions on United States diplomats based in the country, the latest in a series of retaliatory measures that threaten to plunge already strained relations to their worst level in years.

The restrictions in Pakistan were imposed on the same day that the United States barred diplomats working at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington from traveling outside a 25-mile radius around the city without approval.

The United States has long complained that the police and security officials in Pakistan frequently harass American diplomats and their staff with traffic stops and citations that require considerable time and effort to resolve. Six weeks ago, the State Department threatened to impose a travel restriction on Pakistan’s Washington diplomatic corps if the harassment did not end by Friday.

U.S.-Pakistan relations have worsened since January, when the Trump administration announced it had suspended nearly all of the $1.3 billion in annual security aid given to Pakistan. That came days after President Trump complained on Twitter that Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies & deceit” and accused it of providing “safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan.”

The Trump administration has also sought to strengthen ties with India, Pakistan’s bitter rival.

“This is a development that could well develop into a full-blown crisis for relations if it’s not resolved soon,” said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia specialist at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington. “Since Joseph is understood to have diplomatic immunity, Pakistan’s refusal to let him leave the country will be seen by Washington as a wholly unjustifiable and illegal act.”

A spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Islamabad declined to comment on the events of Saturday.

The State Department on Saturday confirmed the new restrictions on its employees in Pakistan but declined further comment.

Idris Baig, the father of man killed in the accident, said in an interview that he was satisfied with the current proceedings.

“We are ready for agreement but on the condition of his arrest,” he said, referring to Colonel Hall. “My son will never come back and we will consult with our relatives and village community before negotiating the agreement. So far no government official or U.S. Embassy official has offered us the agreement.”

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: دلدادگان آمریکا، دیگر زمزمه مذاکره مطرح نکنند/شکایت دو دانشجوی دختر از مأمور گشت...

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: دلدادگان آمریکا، دیگر زمزمه مذاکره مطرح نکنند/شکایت دو دانشجوی دختر از مأمور گشت...

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به...

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کشف 15 تن گوجه فرنگی قاچاق در سومار کرمانشاه

۲۰ هزار نفر از کارمندان گوگل به آزار و اذیت جنسی اعتراض کردند

همکاری فورد و فولکس‌واگن

قیمت تولید محصولات گاوداری در تابستان 40.31 درصد افزایش یافت

فراخوان سوبارو و تویوتا

افزایش ۲۰ درصدی بودجه در بخش منابع

بررسی کانال‌های بانکی جدید میان ایران با اروپا، چین و روسیه

سرقت مسلحانه از یک طلافروشی در شیراز

ماساژ با چاقو و ساطور!

انیمشین کوتاه فلفل یخی

گاو گران شد!

انتقاد عفو بین الملل از سیاست‌های آل‌خلیفه

طرز تهیه ماست‌بستنی با طعم توت فرنگی

تصویب لایحه تابعیت فرزندان زنان ایرانی و پدر خارجی

عمار حکیم: تحریم‌ها پیامدهای تاسف‌باری دارد

وب گردی

آخرین تغییرات در تحویل خودروهای پیش‌فروش

رشد توامان بیکاری و مشارکت اقتصادی

واکنش تند عباس آخوندی به اکبر ترکان

تورم تولید به ۵۹ درصد رسید.

استارتاپ‌های دخانی و هزینه‌های باورنکردنی

کدام شرکت‌های اروپایی ایران را ترک کردند؟

ویگو مشاور شما در جستجوی هواپیما و هتل

ویگو نماینده شما در آژانس‌های مسافرتی برای یافتن ارزان‌ترین‌ها

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

تا حالا اسم کاشت مو اقساطی به گوشتون خورده

مو بکار جذاب تر شو ماشین برنده شو

کاشت مو بصورت اقساطی همراه با جوایز ویژه

پاسخ اینستاگرامی سردار سلیمانی به ترامپ
تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود
کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»
کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی
گاف عجیب پمپئو درباره رهبر انقلاب!
درگیری کارشناس با عوامل پشت صحنه برنامه زنده
ماجرای «سیب‌زمینی‌های سرطان‌زا» چیست؟
پایان غم‌انگیز دختری که تصویرش جهان را تکان داد
جزئیات تازه از سر به نیست کردن جسد خاشقجی
زن شکاک همسرش را در آتش زنده زنده کباب کرد
انتقال پیام تهدیدآمیز نتانیاهو برای تهران از کانال عمان/جزئیات طرح هند برای پرداخت بهای نفت ایران به روپیه/استفاده ترکیه از حسگرهای فیبر نوری در مرز ایران
صدها مازراتی در آتش سوخت!
عکسی‌جالب‌ازتماشای‌فوتبال درمدارس‌دخترانه
احتمال کاهش قیمت خودرو برای مصرف کننده
احتمال افزایش یک میلیونی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران  (۲۷۲ نظر)

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۱۱۲ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛ کسب و کار جدید در پارک‌های تهران/آشنا: دم خروس بیرون زد  (۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۸۲ نظر)

پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!  (۸۱ نظر)

استعفای «جهانگیری»؛ جنگ زرگری اصلاح‌طلبان یا واقعیت؟/ به انتخابات فکر نکنید، به فکر مردم باشید  (۶۹ نظر)