نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
7540بازدید
‍ پ

Malaysia's shock poll result gives hope to besieged Southeast Asian oppositions

Opposition figures in Southeast Asian nations, some locked out of government for decades, celebrated Mahathir Mohamad’s unexpected election victory in Malaysia this week, and said they hoped it was a portent of wider democratic change in the region.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۲۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۰ 12 May 2018

Opposition figures in Southeast Asian nations, some locked out of government for decades, celebrated Mahathir Mohamad’s unexpected election victory in Malaysia this week, and said they hoped it was a portent of wider democratic change in the region.

Rising authoritarianism across Southeast Asia has alarmed human rights advocates and analysts in recent years as governments imprisoned rival leaders, manipulated election laws and restricted freedom of the press and civil society.
“The vote marks a bright spot amid dark times,” said the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, a grouping of Southeast Asian politicians.

Mahathir defeated Malaysia’s ruling coalition of more than six decades despite a drastic redrawing of electorate boundaries and media coverage strongly favouring the incumbent.

“What the Malaysian people have achieved is very encouraging for us,” the chairman of Cambodia’s outlawed main opposition party, Sam Rainsy, told Reuters by phone from the United States. “It shows this is possible in Cambodia as well.”

Thailand’s exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was deposed by the military in 2006, also welcomed the election result as evidence of “the power of the people”.

Cambodia, ruled by strongman Hun Sen for more than three decades, and Thailand, governed by a military junta after another coup in 2014, are both due to go to the polls in the next 12 months.

Lee Morgenbesser, an Australian academic who studies Southeast Asian regimes, cautioned that the Malaysian election could lead to more repression rather than a regional democratic awakening.

“If you have this stunning election result, it sends a warning to authoritarian regimes in the region,” he said.

“That might actually reinforce the trend that’s been happening for years. You just could see more suppression and manipulation at election time.”

He cited the example of the Arab Spring in the Middle East that began in 2010. Early democratic gains were reversed as rulers responded aggressively, often with brutal violence and arbitrary arrests of dissidents.

Thailand has had 12 successful coups since 1932. The current junta has postponed elections and banned public gatherings of more than five people.

Thailand’s military says it seized power to end political turmoil and corruption. The gatherings ban is needed to maintain national security and the election delays are required to give time for new election laws to be formulated, it has said.

Morgenbesser said Cambodia, meanwhile, “was eliminating competition from the election arena entirely” after last year outlawing the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) and detaining its leader, Kem Sokha. Independent media outlets have also been forced to close in the past year.

Hun Sen has said the CNRP was dissolved and Sokha arrested after they colluded with the United States to overthrow his government. The CNRP and Sokha’s lawyers deny the charges.

“We admire Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad’s effort to challenge his (former) party’s embattled incumbent and win a surprise victory,” Huy Vannak, Cambodia’s undersecretary of state at the Interior Ministry, told Reuters on Friday.

Rainsy said Hun Sen would win the July election if the CNRP was not reinstated but Cambodians would express their displeasure by refusing to vote. The CNRP has called for a boycott of the poll.

A low turnout would sap the government’s legitimacy, he said. “It cannot survive without legitimacy”.

Singapore, ruled by the People’s Action Party since its independence 57 years ago, has political parallels with Malaysia, analysts said.

The city-state has tough defamation laws that critics argue have been used to quash political opposition. It also has a strongly pro-government media.

“Like Malaysia, it has competitive but flawed elections,” said Morgenbesser. “Unlike Malaysia, it doesn’t have a major corruption scandal.”

Former government lawmaker Inderjit Singh said Singaporeans were “shocked” by the result in Malaysia.

“The immediate reaction among some is that it could happen in Singapore too,” he said. “But I don’t see Singaporeans ready to change to an opposition government until they can see potential national leaders emerging.”

The leader of Singapore’s opposition Workers’ Party, Pritam Singh, did not respond to requests for comment. The party holds six parliament seats, compared to the government’s 80.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۲۸ کشته در حملات تروریستی امروز افغانستان

سرمایه گذاری عظیم عربستان برای تبدیل کردن لندن به مرکز حملات رسانه ای علیه ایران/ استفاده از عناصر ایرانی در دستور کار ریاض

افزایش نیروهای الحشد الشعبی در اطراف کربلا

رئیس محیط زیست: آلودگی هوا در راه است

آخرین مصاحبه خاشقجی با نیوزویک

جایگزین آخوندی کیست؟

ازدحام عجیب عاشقان برای دریافت ویزای عراق

دستگیری سارقان جک های خودرو در پایتخت

چرا آمریکا هنوز از واحد فارنهایت استفاده می‌کند؟

بطحائی: کتب کمک آموزشی سم دوره ابتدائی است

اعلام هزینه ورود خودروهای شخصی به عراق

یک قلاده خرس قهوه ای دیگر هم تلف شد

مسکو: آمریکا به‌دنبال بهانه برای تحریم روسیه است

دستگیری ۱۳نفر از عوامل درگیری در بندرماهشهر

آتش گرفتن پاساژ تجاری در میدان امام حسین

وب گردی

آمارهایی از پرونده‌های مالی پیش‌فروش خودرو

اولین واکنش‌ها به استعفای آخوندی

وعده تزریق ارز به بازار/ آیا ارز ارزان‌تر می‌شود؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

دلایلی که موجب زمین خوردن استارت‌آپ‌ عریضه پلاس شد

چرا استقبال مردم از تسهیلات وام مسکن کم است؟

افزایش ۶۲ درصدی درآمدهای نفتی در مرداد ماه

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!
مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی
درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
رایزنی سران طوایف برای آزادی مرزبانان ربوده ‌شده/حسن عباسی از خود دفاع کرد/موضوع مهمی که پدر اعتقادات مردم را درآورده!/واکنش مشاور روحانی به توئیت سعید جلیلی
تشکیل جلسه هیأت بیعت دربار سعودی برای انتخاب جانشین محمد بن سلمان/ چه کسی جانشین بن سلمان می شود؟
سردار نقدی: اگر مشکلی وجود دارد به گردن انقلاب نیست بلکه به علت انتخاب مردم است/کنایه نفیسه روشن به سحر قریشی: در ورزشگاه منقلب نشدم!
نوه ارشد امام خمینی(ره) کیست؟
جنجال شمشیر‌های روی درب کنسولگری عربستان
اعلام برائت بزرگترین ستایشگر محمد بن سلمان از اصلاحات او؛ نمی توان یک احمق را اصلاح کرد!
خوشگذرانی در آب‌های خلیج فارس
«اعتراف» عربستان به قتل؛ فیلم‌نامه‌ای جدید به کارگردانی آمریکا
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
این رفتار خوب را از آمریکایی‌ها یاد بگیریم

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۷۱ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۶۶ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۷ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۴۸ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۲۲ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۰۵ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۸۶ نظر)

نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان  (۸۲ نظر)

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!  (۸۰ نظر)

نسخه یکسویه دولت برای حل مشکلات اقتصادی حقوق بگیران جامعه  (۷۹ نظر)

کارشکنی برخی صرافی‌ها و بانک‌ها در کاهش بهای ارز/منافع افراد سودجو، مانع از کاهش قیمت ارز می‌شود  (۷۸ نظر)