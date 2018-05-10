جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
8842بازدید
‍ پ

Oil jumps after US abandons Iran deal

President Trump’s move to pull out of the nuclear deal and impose the "highest level" of sanctions is expected to cut Iran’s oil supplies amid a tight market.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۷۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۰۷ 10 May 2018

President Trump’s move to pull out of the nuclear deal and impose the "highest level" of sanctions is expected to cut Iran’s oil supplies amid a tight market.

Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania US, on October 5, 2017.

Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania US, on October 5, 2017. (Reuters)
Oil prices rose more than two percent on Wednesday, with Brent hitting a three-and-a-half year high, after US President Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member amid an already tight market.

Ignoring pleas by allies, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran that was agreed in late 2015, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.

Brent crude oil futures at one point touched their highest since November 2014 at $76.75 per barrel. They were still at $76.62 per barrel at 0653 GMT, up $1.77, or 2.4 percent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.51 per barrel, or 2.2 percent, at $70.57 a barrel, near highs also last seen in late 2014. In China, the biggest single buyer of Iranian oil, Shanghai crude futures hit their strongest in dollar terms since they were launched in late May, around $73.20 per barrel.

Analysts said the soaring prices were the result of an expected fall in Iranian oil exports.

"Iran's exports of oil to Asia and Europe will almost certainly decline later this year and into 2019 as some nations seek alternatives in order to avoid trouble with Washington and as sanctions start to bite," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Iran re-emerged as a major oil exporter in 2016 after international sanctions against it were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, with its April exports standing above 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd).

That made Iran the third-biggest exporter of crude within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Walking away from the deal means that the United States will likely reimpose sanctions against Iran after 180 days, unless some other agreement is reached before then.

ANZ bank said Trump's decision "puts into place a scenario that could see the crude oil market tighten significantly in H2 2018 and into next year."

Several refiners in Asia said they were seeking alternatives to Iranian supplies.

"There are worries that Iran's oil exports could fall by about one million barrels per day (bpd) from current levels," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.

"The oil supply/demand balance is roughly in balance now, but it could turn to a complete supply shortage (in case of new supply curbs). Oil prices could rise at least $10 (a barrel), with Brent approaching near $90," Akuta said.

All key crude oil futures contracts saw traded volumes jump as speculators took on new positions in the hope of profiting from rising prices while refiners hedged to protect themselves from higher feedstock oil prices.Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said the soaring volumes were "causing clearing delays."

Trying to ease market concerns, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it would work with other producers to lessen the impact of any shortage in oil supplies. The country has been leading efforts since 2017 to withhold production to prop up prices.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان...

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان...

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛...

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

گوزن‌ها یک نگهبان را در گیلان کشتند

نوئرت استیصال آمریکا در قطع صادرات نفت ایران را تایید کرد

شنود و جاسوسی از لپ‌تاپ‌های اپل غیرممکن شد

ویتول: نفت ارزان‌تر خواهد شد

تراز تجاری با کمتر از یک میلیارد دلار مثبت ماند

آغاز حفاری نفت و گاز ترکیه در مدیترانه

هشدار پلیس به دارندگان آیفون

ترمز رشد فیس‌بوک کشیده شده است!

رکورد زنی تولید نفت اوپک

بولتون: در تحریم ایران نمی‌خواهیم به متحدان آسیب بزنیم

صدها مازراتی در آتش سوخت!

توییتر نتوانست پیام‌های منتشر شده را طولانی کند

شایعه بازار سیاه اتوبوس‌های اربعین صحت ندارد

درون ستاد همه پرسی جمهوری اسلامی ایران

فینال ماجرای «زنان ایرانی» و «آزادی» در ایستگاه کاشیما؟!

وب گردی

تا حالا اسم کاشت مو اقساطی به گوشتون خورده

مو بکار جذاب تر شو ماشین برنده شو

کاشت مو بصورت اقساطی همراه با جوایز ویژه

۲۵۰ هزار تومان برای هر عضو خانوار مشمول
عادل فردوسی‌پور دادگاهی شد!
دیپورت ویزای بازیکن پرسپولیس از سوی ژاپن
کشف اجساد نوارپیچ‌‌شده ۲خواهر سعودی در آمریکا
درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران
نماینده زن مجلس در حال لاک زدن
رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران
پشت پرده بازگشت شاهزاده ارشد سعودی مقیم لندن به ریاض با ضمانت آمریکا و انگلیس!
رئیس‌صداوسیما‌ تلفنی به‌فروغی‌شبکه‌سه‌ چه‌گفت؟
افشاگری وزارت ورزش علیه رسول خادم + سند
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی
تبادل آتش روی آنتن شبکه سوم سیما به مدت دو روز!
پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!
خوش‌شانس‌ترین مرد روی زمین
برگزاری رزمایش نظامی عربستان و چند کشور عربی در مصر/واکنش ارتش کویت به ورود نیروهای فرانسوی به این کشور/ واکنش هیأت علمای عربستان به عادی سازی روابط با اسرائیل/حملات ائتلاف آمریکایی با بمب‌های فسفر سفید به دیرالزور سوریه

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران  (۱۳۹ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۸۹ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!  (۸۱ نظر)

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان  (۷۶ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)