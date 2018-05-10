'Huge destruction of both life and property' as Kenya dam bursts

A dam has burst in the Kenya causing "huge destruction of both life and property" according to officials.

The burst happened in Solai, Nakuru county, 120 miles northwest of the capital, Nairobi, late on Wednesday.

"The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property.

"The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained," Lee Kinyajui, governor of Nakuru, said in a statement.

Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter it had so far rescued 39 people.