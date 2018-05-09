جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
Taliban advance on district compound in northern Afghanistan

Taliban insurgents have advanced on a district compound in northern Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, with one reporting the capture of the district by the insurgents and another saying heavy fighting was still underway.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۳۱ 09 May 2018

Taliban insurgents have advanced on a district compound in northern Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, with one reporting the capture of the district by the insurgents and another saying heavy fighting was still underway.

The battle for the compound in the Bilchirgh district, in the northern Faryab province, came a day after the insurgents captured the district compound in the remote Tala wa Barfak district, in the northern Baghlan province. The Taliban have captured several districts in different parts of the country from Afghan security forces since 2014, when the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission and shifted to a supporting role.

Mohammad Hashim, a member of parliament from Faryab province, said the Taliban captured the district headquarters in Bilchirgh early Wednesday after more than 40 security forces retreated under heavy fire. He said the Taliban also captured several villages nearby.

Provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Yuresh said the fighting is still underway and that government forces still hold the compound.

The Taliban issued a statement saying they control the district and claiming to have killed 10 security forces.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a school being used as a voter registration center, killing eight soldiers in the latest in a series of attacks targeting preparations for elections later this year.

Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the governing council in the western Badghis province, said two other soldiers were wounded and one is missing.

“There are many areas in the province under a high security threat, and this site was one of those areas,” he said, adding that the center was some 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of the provincial capital of Qala-e Now.

In the eastern Nangarhar province, a rocket fired by insurgents struck a market, killing two people and wounding 19, according to Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor. He said another four other civilians were killed and 15 wounded in a gunbattle in the same district, in which two insurgents were killed and seven wounded. It was unclear who was behind the attacks, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in the province.

