جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
7929بازدید
‍ پ

Saudi Arabia Ready to ‘Mitigate’ Impact of Iran Oil Sanctions

Saudi Arabia promised to work with other OPEC nations to "mitigate" the impact in the oil market of the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۴۳۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۲۰ 09 May 2018

Saudi Arabia promised to work with other OPEC nations to "mitigate" the impact in the oil market of the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal.

While the statement didn’t say whether Riyadh would boost output, the new sanctions could disrupt as much as 1 million barrels a day of Iranian crude -- about a quarter of its total output -- opening room for Saudi Arabia to fill the gap.

"The kingdom will work with major producers and consumers within and outside OPEC to mitigate the effects of any supply shortages," the state-run Saudi news agency reported Tuesday, citing a statement issued by an official in the energy ministry.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin downplayed the prospect of higher oil prices because of the sanctions, telling reporters that the U.S. has "had various conversations with various parties about different parties that would be willing to increase oil supply to offset this."

"The statement from the Saudi energy ministry was a general statement of intent. It was not meant to suggest a policy shift," said Yasser Elguindi, a strategist at Energy Aspects Ltd. in New York. "Saudi and its partners would only respond if it sees a major supply dislocation emerge, and current policy remains to reduce inventories to a more ‘normal’ level," he wrote in a note to clients.

After the last round of sanctions were announced in 2011, Saudi Arabia boosted its production. Yet upping output now raises some risk for the OPEC and non-OPEC agreement that was put in place in 2016 and has helped to mop up a global glut, pushing prices higher. In particular, if Riyadh moves to fill any gap left by Iranian oil, it could upset relations with Moscow.

These are the most obvious options for Saudi Arabia:

1. Do Nothing

The Saudis could try and withstand political pressure from the U.S. and other consuming nations to pump more oil, letting the price rise even further (they have indicated $80 a barrel might be the best level). That would help refill government coffers strained by several years of lower prices, but it raises the risk of demand destruction. Valero Energy Corp. Senior Vice President Gary Simmons warned two weeks ago that oil prices at $80 to $100 would cause consumption to wane. It could also antagonize Trump, who has previously lashed out on Twitter, blaming OPEC for higher oil prices.

2. Fill the Gap

Saudi Arabia, which is pumping just under 10 million barrels a day, has the capacity to produce 12.5 million over time. It can almost immediately increase to 10.5 to 11 million barrels. Boosting output would please its U.S. ally, but would likely tear apart the carefully crafted alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC members who agreed to curb output through the end of the year. Riyadh could justify its decision invoking its traditional policy of fulfilling any extra demand from its customers -- even if effectively it’s filling the gap left by Iran.

3. Do Both (But Quietly)

By being seen as doing nothing even as they quietly increase production, the Saudis could, in the short term, please its U.S. ally and take market share from rival Iran. But it couldn’t do this for very long without being caught, and then you have the same problems as in option 2. Nowadays oil traders monitor Saudi oil exports in quasi real-time, using satellite tracking systems to count the number of oil tankers leaving the kingdom’s ports. Riyadh could, nonetheless, tap its strategic oil storage facilities in the Netherlands, Japan and Egypt to mask the increase in exports, at least for a while before the market catches up.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نخستین گوشی مجهز به ۵G در اروپا برای کدام برند است؟

عمران خان به مخالفان در مورد دریافت وام از عربستان پاسخ داد

طلا از صعود بازماند

رویترز: نمی توان جلوی صادرات نفت ایران را گرفت

دشت‌ها وارد بحران کم‌آبی شدند

یک کشته و 5 زخمی در درگیری مسلحانه در خوزستان

وزیر راه: مسکن دغدغه دولت و رئیس‌جمهور است

اختلاف کنگره و وزارت خزانه‌داری آمریکا بر سر تحریم‌ها

رئیس سرویس امنیتی دانمارک، ایران را متهم کرد

واکنش ایران به ادعاهای اخیر برخی مقامات دانمارکی

ابتکار دولت ایتالیا برای حمایت از خانواده و افزایش جمعیت

کاهش شدید جمعیت حیات وحش در جهان

تصمیم جدی بارسلونا به فروش ستاره گرانقیمت

وزیر‌خارجه‌انگلیس: ازطرح قتل خاشقچی خبر نداشتم

دو کشته در سقوط هواپیمای آموزشی در ترکیه

وب گردی

دوره عملی تحلیل بنیادی به زبان ساده

چک‌ در کدام استان‌ها بیشتر برگشت می‌خورد؟

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

ویگو همراه شما برای مدیریت بهتر هزینه‌های سفر

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان
دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟
نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟
رفتار عجیب مدیر شبکه سوم سیما و تنش تازه
یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی: طلاب و شاگردان آیت‌الله پاسخ می‌دهند
انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است
تصاویر درون هواپیمای اندونزی در هنگام سقوط
کاهش خیره‌کننده نرخ بلیت هواپیما
غلط‌های انگلیسی تابلو‌های شهری قم!
سواستفاده جنسی به نام خیریه!
روایت فرمانده آمریکایی از رویارویی با قایق‌های سپاه
هشدار دیپلمات‌های اروپا به آمریکا در خصوص اثر تحریم‌های ایران بر دلار
حذف ۵ پیام‌رسان داخلی از گردونه خوش‌اقبالی
رسانه‌های عراق: کتایون ریاحی در پیاده روی اربعین
حیله عجیب عروس برای زیباتر شدن در شب عروسی!

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

کنایه سنگین آهنگران به جریان اصلاحات/هشدار رهامی درباره اختلاف روحانی و جهانگیری/امام جمعه یزد: امنیت انتقال آب را خودمان تأمین می‌کنیم  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عزم راسخ استاندار اصفهان برای انتقال آب از سرچشمه‌های کارون  (۱۴۳ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۴۱ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

مهم‌ترین دلایل موفقیت پرسپولیس در لیگ قهرمانان آسیا چیست؟  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ضرب و شتم پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/ماجرای ساندویچ فروشی حسن خمینی و یاسر و مهدی هاشمی/نسخه جلیلی برای توسعه صنایع/انتقاد آخوندی از سیاست‌های دولت روحانی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

بنزین در ایران ارزان نیست/ دولت‌ها یاد گرفته اند هر جا به مشکل می‌خورند، فشار را بر مردم زیاد کنند  (۹۴ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)