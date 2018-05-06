جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
6978بازدید
‍ پ

US firms, debt could be China’s targets if US plays hardball

In a looming trade war between the world’s two largest economies, American companies in China may have a bull’s-eye on their backs.
کد خبر: ۷۹۶۳۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۳ 06 May 2018

In a looming trade war between the world’s two largest economies, American companies in China may have a bull’s-eye on their backs.

The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies — the core of Beijing’s state-led economic model.

As the two sides exchange threats of tariff hikes, their lopsided trade balance means China will run out of imports for retaliation before President Donald Trump does.

But Beijing has other ways to inflict pain. Chief among those is harassing American companies that make autos, operate restaurant chains, sell computer software and do other business in China’s heavily regulated economy.

Other possible options include selling U.S. government debt or disrupting diplomatic efforts over North Korea, but those would damage Beijing’s own interests.

Trump has threatened higher tariffs on $150 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing violates its free-trade commitments by stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology.

Beijing reacted to his first round with a $50 billion list including American aircraft, soybeans and pork for possible retaliation. If it raises that to match Trump’s total, that would be nearly equal to China’s 2017 imports of U.S. goods.

The Commerce Ministry has warned that no option is off the table.

Chinese regulators have wide discretion and an arsenal of tools to disrupt U.S. businesses from withholding licenses to launching tax, anti-monopoly or other investigations.

The U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. might serve as an early example. China is the final major government withholding approval of Qualcomm’s proposal for its $44 billion acquisition of rival NXP Semiconductors.

In April, the Commerce Ministry said Qualcomm’s proposal “has difficulty” resolving concerns of Chinese anti-monopoly regulators. Qualcomm and NXP said April 19 that at the Chinese ministry’s request, the companies withdrew and refiled an application for Beijing to clear the acquisition.

China’s entirely state-controlled media have encouraged consumer boycotts against Japanese, South Korean and other products during previous disputes with those governments.

“China can harm the interests of the United States by limiting the operations of multinational corporations,” said Jin Canrong, a foreign relations specialist at Beijing’s Renmin University, in comments to the website wallstreetcn.com.

Jin pointed to the example of South Korean retailer Lotte, whose business was destroyed by Beijing last year after it sold land to the Seoul government for an anti-missile system opposed by Chinese leaders.

Beijing retaliated by closing most of Lotte’s 99 supermarkets and other outlets in China. Seoul and Beijing later mended relations, but South Korean news reports said Lotte has given up on China and is trying to sell its stores.

“Already we are hearing that approvals for some types of licenses for U.S. firms operating are being put on hold,” the Eurasia Group said in a report.

Chinese commentators say Beijing has financial weapons, though using them would cost China’s own economy and international standing.

Nationalists point to China’s $1.2 trillion holdings of U.S. government debt as leverage. But Beijing would suffer losses if it sold enough of that to influence U.S. debt financing costs. And there are few other places to store such vast foreign currency reserves.

Beijing also could obstruct U.S. investment in China, wrote commentator Ren Zeping on money.163.com. But that also would impose a cost by worsening an investment slump Chinese leaders are trying to reverse.

Regulators could depress the state-controlled exchange rate for China’s yuan against the dollar. That could help Chinese exporters and make U.S. imports more expensive. But it would carry a political cost by hurting other trading partners and making Beijing look reckless, possibly destabilizing financial markets.

Beijing can appeal for support to U.S. allies that are miffed by Trump’s “America first” approach and the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate pact and the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, a regional trade agreement.

Trump’s unilateral actions have allowed China, the most-closed major economy, to position itself as a defender of free trade. That could help Beijing win over governments that have criticized Trump for acting outside the World Trade Organization.

China is a “central pillar” of the global trading system, “and we want to fully cooperate with China,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Beijing last month.

Beijing also has potential support from American companies and business groups that have criticized Trump and favor globalization.

More broadly, Chinese commentators have suggested Beijing also could disrupt diplomatic work over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs or other initiatives. But analysts say that would risk setting back work Chinese leaders see as a priority.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به لفاظی پمپئو

نتایج آزمون EPT آبان ماه دانشگاه آزاد اعلام شد

تشکر ویژه رییس فیفا از روحانی

چگونه سریع‌تر به خواب برویم؟

فرود اضطراری پرواز تهران-آمستردام در فرودگاه تبریز

چین از موشک مافوق صوت جدید رونمایی کرد

تشریح جزییات طرح معلم تمام‌وقت

دریافت ۵۹۱ اثر علمی در ۵ حوزه کلان رقابت‌های علمی کنز

سفر غیرمنتظره ولیعهد ابوظبی به عربستان

چند نکته درباره سرطان معده

آب کرفس چه خواصی برای سلامتی دارد؟

آخرین مهلت ثبت نام در فراخوان جذب هیات علمی آزاد

مربیان مهدهای کودک درجه‌بندی می‌شوند

طرز تهیه سالاد تن ماهی

حمله هواداران پرسپولیس به اینستاگرام طارمی

وب گردی

ربات های که برای کودکان قصه می خوانند

ساخت دستگاه درمان ناباروری فوق دقیق در ایران

چرا تربیت جنسی کودک مهم است؟

پیش‌بینی آینده تجارت ایران با اروپایی‌ها

زمین‌گیر شدن مجدد هواپیماهای ایرانی در ترکیه چقدر محتمل است؟

پیش‌بینی عجیب نفتی بلومبرگ

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

سئو سایت

لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی
اظهارات گستاخانه بن سلمان علیه ایران
چالش جدید با نام «نوه آیت‌ا... یزدی»!
زن باردار بچه قورباغه زایید
سر و شکل جدید ورزشگاه آزادی
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
خطای دید جالب!
مردی که پس از ۱۲ سال از کما خارج شد
کولاک دو پولادمرد بروجردی با باران مدال در قهرمانی ۲۰۱۸ دنیا/ دسته۱۰۲ کیلوگرم مبهوت قدرت ایرانی
فیفا،رسما فدراسیون فوتبال ایران را تهدید کرد
تهدید علنی برایان هوک درباره نفتکش‌های ایران
ضد زن‌ترین و نفرت‌انگیزترین رئیس جمهور عالم
چرا شکست جمهوری خواهان در انتخابات میان دوره ای کنگره به ضرر ایران است؟!
پیشنهاد قطر برای تشکیل ائتلاف پنج جانبه با حضور ایران، ترکیه، عراق و سوریه/سفر محرمانه مقام ارشد اماراتی به دمشق/ شکایت ایران از آمریکا در سازمان بین‌المللی دریانوردی/اظهار امیدواری پمپئو برای مذاکره با ایران

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی  (۲۴۴ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۷۰ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان  (۶۴ نظر)

تلاش مشکوک برخی بازنشستگان برای حفظ کرسی مدیریت!/ برای خدمت به مردم قانون را هم دور می‌زنیم!؟  (۶۳ نظر)

معافیت نفتی چین، هند، ایتالیا، یونان، ژاپن، کره جنوبی، تایوان و ترکیه از تحریم‌های آمریکا/ تحریم بیش از ۷۰۰ فرد، شرکت و نهاد، کشتی و هواپیما/ واکنش پمپئو به پوستر سریال تاج و تخت ترامپ/ معافیت‌های آمریکا در حوزه فعالیت‌های هسته‌ای  (۶۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌‌طلبان به‌ دنبال حاکم‌ کردن تفکر «آخوندی» در تهران  (۵۴ نظر)