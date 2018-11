Macron, Rouhani agree to work on saving Iran nuke deal

In a phone call Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed to work together in the coming weeks to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, according to a statement released by the French presidency.

In their hour-long conversation, Macron hoped that the achievements of the negotiations would be preserved and discussions opened on three additional subjects, the Elysee Palace said, citing Iran's ballistic missile program, its nuclear activities beyond 2025, and the main crises in the Middle East.

The French president has been making efforts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the United States has threatened to leave under President Donald Trump.

Macron visited Washington last week, hoping to persuade Trump not to impose sanction on Iran before a May 12 deadline.