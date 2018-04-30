جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
16356بازدید
‍ پ

Mike Pompeo Takes a Tough Line on Iran During His First Trip Abroad as Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday ratcheted up the Trump administration’s rhetoric against Iran and gave warm boosts of support to Israel and Saudi Arabia in their standoffs with Tehran.
کد خبر: ۷۹۴۸۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۳ 30 April 2018

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday ratcheted up the Trump administration’s rhetoric against Iran and gave warm boosts of support to Israel and Saudi Arabia in their standoffs with Tehran.

Pompeo’s comments in Riyadh and then Tel Aviv came as he neared the end of the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America’s top diplomat. He has called for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programs and other actions that he said destabilize the region.

The tough line was welcomed by his hosts, particularly in Israel, which considers Iran its greatest threat and has led calls for the West to revise or reject the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

“We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region and Iran’s ambition to dominate the Middle East remains,” Pompeo said after a nearly two-hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The United States is with Israel in this fight.”

Israel has cited Iran’s hostile rhetoric, support for anti-Israel militant groups and development of long-range missiles.

It also has complained the nuclear deal does not do enough to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear-weapons capability, and expressed concerns about Iran’s involvement in the civil war in neighboring Syria. Israel says it will not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence in Syria, fearing the Iranians use it to launch attacks.

“Iran must be stopped, its quest for a nuclear bomb must be stopped, its aggression must be stopped and we’re committed to stopping it together,” Netanyahu said.

President Donald Trump is to decide by May 12 whether to keep the U.S. in the nuclear deal. Pompeo repeated the Trump position that “if we can’t fix it, he is going to withdraw.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said the kingdom “supports the policy of the Trump administration against Iran and to improve the terms of the nuclear agreement with Iran.”

Netanyahu also welcomed the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the scheduled move of its embassy from Tel Aviv on May 14. Pompeo said the U.S. is “incredibly proud” of that upcoming move.

The Palestinians claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital. They have criticized the U.S. move and all but cut off ties with the White House.

Pompeo had no meetings planned with any Palestinian official and it was not immediately clear whether there had been any outreach to the Palestinians about his trip, which was to end in Jordan on Monday.

In Riyadh, Pompeo said Iran “destabilizes this entire region” and he also urged the Saudis and their neighbors to resolve a festering dispute with Qatar. U.S. officials say Iran is exploiting it to boost its influence in the region, including in Yemen and Syria.

Pompeo met with Saudi King Salman, whose country, along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, is embroiled in a row with Qatar that had undermined Gulf Arab unity and frustrated the U.S. as it seeks to blunt growing Iranian assertiveness.

“I think they would all agree that it’s in everyone’s best interests that the Gulf states all figure out how to be together,” Pompeo told reporters as he traveled to Israel. “We’ve got a common challenge in Iran I think they all recognize that. We’re hopeful that they will in their own way figure out their dispute between them.”

The ex-CIA chief had arrived in the kingdom a day earlier, shortly after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jizan, killing one person and underscoring what U.S. officials said is a growing threat emanating from Iran.

Pompeo’s meetings in Saudi Arabia and Israel, to be followed by discussions in Jordan, come just weeks ahead of several key dates that could bring further volatility to the region.

Trump is facing heavy pressure from European and other parties to stick to the Iran nuclear deal.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she discussed the agreement with her French and German counterparts and they believe it should remain intact, even while addressing shortcomings.

Trump’s new national security adviser John Bolton, a hard-liner like Pompeo on Iran, suggested Trump was unlikely to stay in.

“He certainly said very negative things about the deal, which implied that these other steps wouldn’t really address that concern, but, look, it’s possible in the discussions with our European allies that we’ll be able to see some possibility there,” Bolton told “Fox News Sunday.”

Also hanging over the trip is the uncertainty about Trump’s policy on Syria, which has shifted between a speedy all-out withdrawal of American forces and leaving a lasting footprint to deter Iran from completing a land bridge from Tehran to Beirut.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: دلدادگان آمریکا، دیگر زمزمه مذاکره مطرح نکنند/شکایت دو دانشجوی دختر از مأمور گشت...

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: دلدادگان آمریکا، دیگر زمزمه مذاکره مطرح نکنند/شکایت دو دانشجوی دختر از مأمور گشت...

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به...

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

انتقاد عفو بین الملل از سیاست‌های آل‌خلیفه

طرز تهیه ماست‌بستنی با طعم توت فرنگی

تصویب لایحه تابعیت فرزندان زنان ایرانی و پدر خارجی

عمار حکیم: تحریم‌ها پیامدهای تاسف‌باری دارد

مراحل بازی اینساید از ابتدا تا انتها

مرزبانان ربوده شده در سلامت کامل هستند

فرزند «سمیع الحق» جانشین وی شد

شلیک موشک بدر p-۱ به مواضع متجاوزان در ساحل غربی

سانحه رانندگی در چین ۵۹ کشته و زخمی در پی داشت

روند اروپایی شدن ترکیه متوقف می‌شود

رنگ بازی در خیابان‌های سان‌فرانسیسکو

واکنش لندن به حکم اخیر بحرین علیه شیخ علی‌سلمان

دو هواپیما بر فراز کانادا به هم برخورد کردند

وب گردی

آخرین تغییرات در تحویل خودروهای پیش‌فروش

رشد توامان بیکاری و مشارکت اقتصادی

واکنش تند عباس آخوندی به اکبر ترکان

تورم تولید به ۵۹ درصد رسید.

استارتاپ‌های دخانی و هزینه‌های باورنکردنی

کدام شرکت‌های اروپایی ایران را ترک کردند؟

ویگو مشاور شما در جستجوی هواپیما و هتل

ویگو نماینده شما در آژانس‌های مسافرتی برای یافتن ارزان‌ترین‌ها

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

تا حالا اسم کاشت مو اقساطی به گوشتون خورده

مو بکار جذاب تر شو ماشین برنده شو

کاشت مو بصورت اقساطی همراه با جوایز ویژه

عادل فردوسی‌پور دادگاهی شد!
افراد با تحصیلات و شرایط یکسان باید حقوق برابر بگیرند/ دولت ردیف‌های لازم برای افزایش حقوق کارمندان را در اختیار دارد/ افزایش ۲۰ درصدی دستمزدها عادلانه نیست
پاسخ اینستاگرامی سردار سلیمانی به ترامپ
پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!
تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود
اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛ کسب و کار جدید در پارک‌های تهران/آشنا: دم خروس بیرون زد
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی
کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»
کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی
گاف عجیب پمپئو درباره رهبر انقلاب!
درگیری کارشناس با عوامل پشت صحنه برنامه زنده
پژوهشگر صهیونیستی: عزل بن سلمان قطعی شده
پایان غم‌انگیز دختری که تصویرش جهان را تکان داد
رشوه500هزاردلاری‌‌عربستان‌وویزای‌رایگان‌حج‌برای‌ریاستAFC!
ماجرای «سیب‌زمینی‌های سرطان‌زا» چیست؟

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران  (۲۷۲ نظر)

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۱۱۲ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛ کسب و کار جدید در پارک‌های تهران/آشنا: دم خروس بیرون زد  (۸۵ نظر)