نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
11661بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea's pledge to dismantle nuclear site sounds good, but verification will be tough

North Korea’s pledge to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site sounds like a big step forward but verifying whether that will actually happen will be difficult, underlining the complexities of any deal it may strike with the United States.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۷۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۲۳ 26 April 2018

North Korea’s pledge to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site sounds like a big step forward but verifying whether that will actually happen will be difficult, underlining the complexities of any deal it may strike with the United States.

The site consists of a system of tunnels dug beneath Mount Mantap in the northeastern part of North Korea. Some of the tunnels may have collapsed, possibly rendering the site unusable, recent Chinese research suggests.

Pyongyang said the promise to shut down the Punggye-ri site was to “transparently guarantee” its dramatic commitment to stop all nuclear and missile tests.

Experts said this suggests a new openness on Pyongyang’s part ahead of leader Kim Jong Un’s summit on Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and subsequent meeting in May or June with U.S. President Donald Trump. It also raised the possibility that Pyongyang would allow on-site verification, they said.

“In the past, North Korea resisted U.S. requests to visit the test site and take samples,” said David Albright from the Institute for Science and International Security in Washington. “This statement opens the door to seeing if that kind of access is possible.”

Other experts said a simple closure of the site, where North Korea has conducted all six of its tests, was more likely than a complete dismantling. They said they doubted that Pyongyang would allow on-the-ground verification, since it would also allow scientists to get evidence on its nuclear tests.

“They declared the site closed unilaterally. They didn’t negotiate it away,” said Joshua Pollack, senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. “Why would they let us collect intel on their past tests?”

North Korea claimed it conducted a successful hydrogen bomb test last September at the mountainous site about 370 km (230 miles) northeast of Pyongyang, a detonation that Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi said caused one of the tunnels to collapse.

Recent research by the University of Science and Technology of China goes farther, suggesting that the Sept. 3, 2017, blast was so large that it has rendered the entire site unusable.

The researchers examined seismic data and found it showed a small earthquake 8 1/2 minutes after the blast, which they believe was triggered by a collapse inside the mountain, according to a summary of a paper submitted to the Geophysical Research Letters journal.

“The occurrence of the collapse should deem the underground infrastructure beneath Mountain Mantap not be used for any future nuclear tests,” said an abstract of the study presented at an American Geophysical Union meeting in December. Another similar test “would produce collapses in an even larger scale creating an environmental catastrophe,” it said.

That may be the reason North Korea is willing to dismantle the site, said Robert Kelley, a former inspector for the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency.

“They’re not giving up anything,” Kelley said. “That complex, I would guess, has been damaged beyond re-use.”

But 38 North, a website run by the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, says satellite imagery shows tunneling was conducted this year, suggesting the site is still operational, although recent activity has slowed considerably.

“There is no basis to conclude that the Punggye-ri nuclear test site is no longer viable for future nuclear testing,” it wrote on Monday.

Pyongyang’s declaration on Saturday said it no longer needed to conduct tests because the country had reached its weapons development goals.

Essentially, experts said, it was stating that it had become a full-fledged nuclear power.

“Who tests anymore? Only newcomers,” said Middlebury’s Pollack. “It’s become a sign of technical immaturity. That’s not the message they want to send.”

Given the lack of clarity about the status of the Punggye-ri site - and North Korea’s promise to demonstrate transparency - Trump will almost certainly try to convince Kim to allow inspections during their meeting, the experts said.

“This would be one of the most important things the U.S. would try to ensure,” said Kelley, the former IAEA inspector who is now a distinguished associate fellow at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The IAEA, which in the past has inspected North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex but never Punggye-ri, has said in a statement that it “stands ready to contribute” by “resuming our verification activities in the country once a political agreement is reached.”

The United States may push for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, part of the Department of Defense, to conduct the inspections, said Kelley. But North Korea - if it allows inspections at all - is likely to prefer an international group over an American one.

If permitted into the site, the inspectors - whichever organisation they represent - would likely walk into the tunnels or send in robots to determine if their state, and possibly use ground-penetrating radar from above, Kelley said.

Jeffrey Lewis, the Middlebury Institute’s director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program, is doubtful the North will allow that degree of open-ness. He said he suspects that Pyongyang may simply close the facility without dismantling it.

“These are tunnels, not shafts, so even in a maximalist case where the North seals the tunnels as a PR stunt, that’s useless,” said Lewis. “You can just open them back up.”

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آشنایی با جبران ﺧﺴﺎرت ﻧﺎﺷﻰ از ﺑﺎزداﺷﺖ ﻣﺘﻬﻢ

«گلوله سرگردان» هم به مصائب اهوازی‌ها اضافه شد

روزنما: لباس جالب سفیر ژاپن در دیدار با ظریف

مهریه، تضمین خانواده یا اسباب زندانی شدن/ بوی امید اقتصادی در دیدار چهره‌های اقتصادی و روحانی/دولت در مقابل اذهان پرسشگر چه خواهد کرد؟

ماجرای افزایش حبابی قیمت خودرو چه بود؟

از «صف نشینی از ۵ صبح برای دو حلقه لاستیک دولتی» تا «برترین کشور‌های پذیرنده سرمایه‌گذاری مستقیم خارجی»

کربلا نرفته ها ببینند/محمد حسین حدادیان

توصیه جالب برای تاول نزدن پا در پیاده روی اربعین

همه صادرکنندگان به "نیما" احضار شدند

فتاوای آیت الله سیستانی در مورد قاعده الزام

فتاوای آیت الله خوئی با حواشی آیت الله وحید خراسانی در مورد قاعده الزام

نوبخت: فروش ۷۰ دلاری هر بشکه نفت

کاهش سهم دلار در ذخایر جهان به دلیل تحریم‌های آمریکا

فتاوای آیت الله سیستانی در مورد کنترل جمعیت

قیمت نفت خام با رشد تولید نفت شیل آمریکا افت کرد

وب گردی

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

«فروش مجانی»؛ ترفندی برای رونق مسکن مهر

سهام فلزی‌ها چقدر قابل اتکا هستند؟

صادرات پتروشیمی دچار اختلال می‌شود

جسد خاشقجی در اسید حل شده است
جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟
«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است
ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
هیچ گاه به این میوه «نه» نگویید!
وقتی رشیدپور فراموش می‌کند «سمت» مهم میهمانش را بگوید!
"آیت‌الله صدیقی" جایگزین "آیت‌الله جنتی" شد
پیشنهاد فارین پالیسی به ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق جدید با ایران
پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
نظر «خلخالی» درباره احتمال اعدام اشتباهی افراد/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
پشت پرده استراتژی ترکیه در ماجرای خاشقجی چیست؟/ ترکیه از عربستان و آمریکا چه می خواهد؟
مصباحی‌مقدم: خروج از FATF‌ امکان‌پذیر نیست
فیش حقوقی مدیری که حاشیه‌ساز شد
خیابان ولی‌عصر (عج) در سال ۱۳۳۴

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

اگر دولت می خواهد قیمت بنزین را واقعی کند، باید تعرفه واردات خودرو را بردارد/ چهل سال است سرمایه و تولید کشور را هزینه خودروسازها کرده ایم  (۱۹۵ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توصیه دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی به بسیجیان/چراغ سبز قالیباف به روحانی/روایت بازیگر زن از پیشنهادهای عجیب تهیه‌کنندگان/رفتگری با دکترای عمران و ۳۵ مقاله ISI در کرمانشاه!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

بیمار جنجالی برنامه تلویزیونی، ۲ سال است بهبود یافته است!/ماجرای حمله مسلحانه به باشگاه بدنسازی بانوان در تبریز چه بود؟/رسایی: روحانی حق ندارد یک ریال از مردم بگیرد/دردسر تازه برای رئیس صدا و سیما  (۱۴۷ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۴۵ نظر)

تصمیم دوباره دولت برای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین و بازگشت کارت سوخت/ روزی 1000 میلیارد ریال سوخت قاچاق می‌شود!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به یاد «بهرام شفیع»، بهترین خاطراتتان از گزارش‌های او را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید  (۱۲۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

مگر افزایش قیمت سوخت پیش از ترمیم دستمزد ممکن است؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۹۴ نظر)