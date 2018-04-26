Moscow: Foreign ministers of guarantor states to hold meeting in Moscow next Saturday

The foreign ministers of guarantor countries of the cessation of combat activities in Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey, will hold a meeting in Moscow next Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“A meeting between the Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers on the Syrian settlement is due to be held on Saturday in Moscow,” a source at the ministry told Russian TASS news agency Wednesday.

The source added that the meeting, which is expected to be held on April 28th, will focus on solving the crisis in Syria.

Earlier this month, the joint statement of the meeting of Presidents the three guarantor countries confirmed support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the continuation of the fight against terrorism.