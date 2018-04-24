Libya’s AL-Serraj: We’re open to cooperate with all parties to end the division

“We are open to cooperation with all political parties to end the state of division which has negatively impacted the institutions of the state,” said the head of the presidential council of the Libya’s Government National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al-Serraj.

This came in a press release after his meeting on Monday in Tripoli with the Austrian Ambassador to Libya Ronald Sturm, according to a statement issued by Al-Serraj’s office.

Al-Serraj pointed out that the reconciliation government is working for providing a proper atmosphere for holding the elections (expected before the end of 2018).

He praised the efforts of the electoral commission in this respect, affirming that the parliament should assume its responsibilities toward issuing a law organizing a referendum on the draft constitution and the election law.

On his part, Austrian Ambassador Ronald Sturm expressed his country’s support for the government of national reconciliation and the path of consensus.

Sturm expressed also his country’s aspiration to develop relations with Libya.

In Libya, there are two sides fighting on taking over power and legitimacy. The first is Government National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli (West), which is backed by the Supreme Council of State, and the second is Khalifa Hafter’s forces, backed by the parliament in Tobruk (East).