Turkey extends state of emergency

The Turkish cabinet on Tuesday advised parliament to extend the state of emergency for three more months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state of emergency is targeting at terrorists and terror groups rather than peaceful citizens, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

The state of emergency extension motion was discussed and passed during the National Security Council meeting, a top level security meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The extension motion has been passed six times since the coup attempt in July 2016. The seventh extension of state of emergency will come into effect on April 19.