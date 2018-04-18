جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
US Air Force Claims Hit Every Target in Syria Strike With Precision

The US navigation of the air strikes in Syria was precise, and the weapons hit their targets, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said on Tuesday.
18 April 2018

The US navigation of the air strikes in Syria was precise, and the weapons hit their targets, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched over 100 missiles on multiple targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma that reportedly took place on April 7. The Syrian government has denied the accusations of chemical weapons use and said that the Jaish al-Islam militant group staged the attack to justify potential foreign intervention in Syria.

"Just a few days ago, British, French and American sailors and airmen destroyed chemical weapons facilities in Syria. Their navigation was precise, their weapons were on target, their battle damage was assessed, and their communications were clear because of capabilities from space," Wilson said at the annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

The Secretary noted that hardly any military mission did not depend on space now, and stressed the accuracy of the US GPS.

"Just 10 years ago, our average GPS accuracy was around one meter. And in January last year we set the current record of a 35-centimeter accuracy, or just over 13 inches," she added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense. Damascus, which has repeatedly said it eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, stated that the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure and left three civilians injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of the norms and principles of international law.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is looking to investigate the site of the alleged chemical attack in Douma. On Tuesday, the United States and its allies and Western media said that Russia and Syria continue to deny the OPCW access to the site, which the Russian Foreign Ministry called an unscrupulous accusation.

