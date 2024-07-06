واکنش ویدیویی مسعود پزشکیان به انتخاب شدنش

Most prominent issue of today is the West’s moral-political failure

Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message to the Union of the Islamic Students Associations in Europe and America on July 5, 2024. The following is the text of this message.
06 July 2024

Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message to the Union of the Islamic Students Associations in Europe and America on July 5, 2024. The following is the text of this message. 

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Dear students!

Your deep-rooted, reputable union, along with the continuation of its activities, is a promising phenomenon. This collective presence – in its own capacity – can play a role in the current complex issues of the world. The ability to have an impact on major issues, depends more on the motivation, faith, and confidence of the activists involved, than on their numbers or how well-equipped they are and this valuable asset, praise God, is present and evident in you, the faithful and Revolutionary Iranian youth.

You are familiar with important global issues and its fresh and old wounds. The most recent is the unprecedented tragedy in Gaza; the most prominent is the moral, political, and social failures of the West, its politicians, and Western civilization; the most instructive [global issue] is the inability of liberal democracy to establish freedom of expression and their fatal neglect of the issue of economic and social justice. The dim but encouraging glimmer of hope seen in the widespread [pro-Palestinian] protests, especially among students in the United States and Europe, is also an important current issue. The West Asia region and our beloved country also face numerous small and large issues.

All of these are grounds for thought, work, and initiative for a blessed organization like your union. I pray for your success from the Almighty and Wise God.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

July 5, 2024

