Who is Masoud Pezeshkian? Iranian president elect

Masoud Pezeshkian, a former Health Minister, a seasoned lawmaker who has also formerly served as the deputy parliament speaker, won run-off election in Iran on July 5.

TABNAK, Jul, 06: Iran held a snap presidential election on June 28, one year earlier than expected, following the tragic death of late President Ebrahim Raeisi in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19. However a run-off was also held after Pezeshkian along with another leading candidate Saeed Jalili, ex-nuclear negotiator, failed to secure majority of the votes.

Born on September 29, 1954, in the city of Mahabad, West Azarbaijan province, Pezeshkian is serving as a lawmaker currently.

According to his political resume, he has been health minister under former President Mohammad Khatami (2001-2005).

Consequently, he was elected in Iranian parliament for 4 consecutive seasons. He also held the position of the first deputy speaker during 2016 to 2020.

Earlier in 2013 and 2021, Pezeshkian ran for president but could not make headway.

Pezeshkian who is also a cardiac surgeon, has already served as the chancellor of prestigious Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and is currently a member of the academic staff of the university located in northwestern Iran.

After legally approved by Iran’s top election supervisory body to run in the June 28 election, he took to X (formerly Twitter), using #For-Iran as his election slogan.

Pezeshkian officially joined the race for the top executive office on June 1, the third day of registration, at the Interior Ministry in Tehran, accompanied by a group of supporters.

He underscored the importance of unity and coherence among all political factions in the country, emphasizing the significance of competence, skill, and experience over political affiliations.

The lawmaker introduced his plans, emphasizing the importance of entrusting tasks to experienced and knowledgeable individuals in his potential administration.