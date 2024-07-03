آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها

بازگشت «پرویز پرستویی» به عرصه کنشگری سیاسی/ حضور هنرمندان مشارکت انتخاباتی را بالاتر می‌برد؟

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

Leader urges on participating in Iran presidential runoff

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says those who love Islam, Islamic Republic, progress of Iran should show it by participating in election.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۶۰۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۶:۱۳ 03 July 2024

TABNAK, Jul. 03: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says those who love Islam, Islamic Republic, progress of Iran should show it by participating in election.

The second phase of the presidential election is very important,  Leader of the Islamic Revolution said on Wednesday.

 Those who love Islam, Islamic Republic, progress of Iran should show it by participating in election, Leader noted.

 Completely wrong to think those who didn’t vote in first round of election are against the system, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed.

People are backbone of the Islamic Republic to realize its objectives, he said, adding that better voter turnout will enable the Islamic Republic to realize its objectives.

Early presidential elections in Iran were held on 28 June 2024[ following the death of President Ebrahim Raeisi in a helicopter crash on 19 May. As no candidate won a majority in the first round, a run off vote will be held on 5 July between Saeed Jalili and Masoud Pezeshkian.

MNA

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iranian presidentional election iran ayatollah khamenei
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # مسعود پزشکیان # سعید جلیلی # دور دوم انتخابات

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی  (۴۳۱ نظر)

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری!   (۳۱۴ نظر)

حالا شد مناظره!/ جای قالیباف و لاریجانی خالی!/ صدا و سیما محکوم شد  (۲۸۳ نظر)

خانه مسعود پزشکیان کجاست؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

مناظره مودبانه/ جلیلی و پزشکیان گویا قرار قلیون گذاشتن!/ جلیلی کدام است، پزشکیان کدام است؟  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید  (۲۲۵ نظر)

دل نگرانی های «روح افزا»؛ در ایران ۱۴۰۷، نه حجاب داریم نه مذهب!/۲۰ میلیون نفر در غرب پدرشان را نمی‌شناسند  (۲۱۶ نظر)

مناظره اول از دور دوم؛ فرهیختگی بدون برانگیختگی/ از سفره مردم تا بازار بنزین و فیلترشکن  (۲۱۴ نظر)

آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها  (۲۰۸ نظر)

رقابت داغ در میانه تیرماه/ مرحله دوم انتخابات چگونه برگزار می شود؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

دورهمی زوج‌های مشهور سینمای ایران در یک کنسرت  (۱۷۰ نظر)

سخنی با آقایان سعید و مسعود/ برنامه‌تان برای «تحریم، گشت ارشاد، فیلترینگ و بنزین» چیست؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ادعای دروغین نامزد اصلاح طلبان درباره قالیباف/ آقای پزشکیان عذرخواهی کنید  (۱۵۹ نظر)

استاد مطرح جامعه شناسی نتیجه انتخابات را پیش بینی کرد/ برنده مناظره دیشب چه کسی بود؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان  (۱۴۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005E9C
tabnak.ir/005E9C