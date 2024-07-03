آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها

Gharibabadi pursues status of jailed Iranian Christian in UK

Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi has followed up on the situation of an imprisoned Iranian Christian in the UK.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۲:۴۳ 03 July 2024

TABNAK, Jul. 03: In a Farsi post on his X account on Wednesday, Gharibabadi, who is also the deputy chief of the Judiciary for international affairs, highlighted that he sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry explaining the dire situation of Richard John, a Christian Iranian citizen imprisoned in a British prison.

Gharibabadi called for ongoing efforts to secure John's release.

The UK has not responded to diplomatic inquiries thus far, he added.

He also mentioned that Richard John has not been granted a single day of furlough in the past 22 years.

