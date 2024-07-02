درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی

6 گزینه جایگزین بایدن بعد از عملکرد ضعیف در اولین مناظره؛ ثروتمندترین گزینه کیست؟

Iran becomes OPEC 4th largest oil exporter

Iran has managed to become the 4th largest oil exporter within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as it increased oil production and sales.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۵۷۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۱:۴۷ 02 July 2024

TABNAK:Iran's oil and gas condensate exports reached the highest level since 2018, when the then US President Donald Trump unilaterally jumped out of Iran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal with the West.

Trump also inserted maximum pressure policy on Iran and introduced tough economic sanctions against the country, targeting its oil sales in particular.

According to a newly-released report by Vortexa, which provides data on the global energy sector, Iran's oil and gas condensate exports now account for 9% of OPEC's total crude oil and gas condensate exports.

Iran exported 1.56 million barrels of oil per day over the first 5 months of this year (January 2024- May 2024), 250,000 bpd more than Kuwait and Nigeria. The move elevated Iran's ranking to the fourth spot among OPEC's largest crude oil exporters.

Analysts believe that Iran managed to increase its crude oil and gas exports to 1.7 million bpd in May despite Western sanctions, the highest level in the past five years.

Rise in China’s oil demands from Iran and expansion of Iran's oil tanker fleet as the main factors contributing to the surge in Iran's oil exports.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran opec oil
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # مسعود پزشکیان # سعید جلیلی # دور دوم انتخابات
انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی
نظر اتحادیه عرب درباره حزب‌الله تغییر کرد
خانه مسعود پزشکیان کجاست؟
در چه صورت انتخابات مرحله دومی خواهد شد؟
حرف‌های طیب‌نیا پس از پیوستن به ستاد پزشکیان
لحظه انهدام تونل عظیم غزه
درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 
تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان
فوتبال پر از ابهام با تصمیمات جیمی جامپی/ کوچ ناخواسته حسینی از استقلال؛ «فدایِ سرت»
تصاویر وضعیت ستادهای قالیباف، پزشکیان و جلیلی پس از پایان رای گیری!
لحظه حمله تروریستی به خودرو حامل صندوق رای در سیستان و بلوچستان
پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید
بازیگر زن سریال‌های شبکه «جم» به کشور بازگشت
پیش بینی عباس عبدی از دور دوم انتخابات
اعلام حمایت قالیباف از سعید جلیلی/ برای پزشکیان احترام قائلم؛ اما نگران اطرافیانش هستم

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی  (۴۳۱ نظر)

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری!   (۳۱۳ نظر)

مناظره مودبانه/ جلیلی و پزشکیان گویا قرار قلیون گذاشتن!/ جلیلی کدام است، پزشکیان کدام است؟  (۲۳۱ نظر)

قالیباف: جنگ‌های سیاسی و تنش‌ها فایده‌ای ندارد/ زاکانی: قیمت بنزین را کاهش می‌دهم/ پزشکیان: با متهم کردن، راه به جایی نمی‌بریم/ جلیلی: روستاها سلول جهش کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید  (۲۲۵ نظر)

مناظره اول از دور دوم؛ فرهیختگی بدون برانگیختگی/ از سفره مردم تا بازار بنزین و فیلترشکن  (۱۹۶ نظر)

رقابت داغ در میانه تیرماه/ مرحله دوم انتخابات چگونه برگزار می شود؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

دورهمی زوج‌های مشهور سینمای ایران در یک کنسرت  (۱۷۰ نظر)

سخنی با آقایان سعید و مسعود/ برنامه‌تان برای «تحریم، گشت ارشاد، فیلترینگ و بنزین» چیست؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ادعای دروغین نامزد اصلاح طلبان درباره قالیباف/ آقای پزشکیان عذرخواهی کنید  (۱۵۹ نظر)

تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان  (۱۴۸ نظر)

سکوت پزشکیان در واکنش توهین هوادارانش در تبریزی‌!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

حرف‌های طیب‌نیا پس از پیوستن به ستاد پزشکیان  (۱۳۱ نظر)

اشتباه عجیب پزشکیان درباره قالیباف  (۱۳۰ نظر)

ادبیات زننده رئیس ستاد سعید جلیلی  (۱۱۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005E56
tabnak.ir/005E56