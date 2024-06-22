تابناک مرور کرد؛ نظر رئیس جمهور آینده در مورد حجاب و گشت ارشاد

Iran warns Israel against war on Hezbollah

Iran has warned Israel about the consequences of waging an all-out war on Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance group.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۱:۱۸ 22 June 2024

TABNAK: Iran's mission to the UN said in a statement on Friday that Israel would be the “ultimate loser” of any military action against Lebanon.

“Undoubtedly, this war will have one ultimate loser, which is the Zionist regime. The Lebanese Resistance movement, Hezbollah, has the capability to defend itself and Lebanon – perhaps the time for the self-annihilation of this illegitimate regime has come,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said.

The statement said Hezbollah is capable of defending both itself and Lebanon.

It also warned that any action by Israel against Lebanon could plunge the region into a new conflict.

“Any imprudent decision by the occupying Israeli regime to save itself could plunge the region into a new war, the consequence of which would be the destruction of Lebanon’s infrastructure as well as that of the 1948 occupied territories,” the statement noted.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed that "no place" in the Israeli-occupied territories would "be spared our rockets" if a wider war began.

Nasrallah emphasized that an incursion into the Galilee region remains an option on the table should Israel invade southern Lebanon.

He also said they would attack any other country in the region that assisted Israel in the war effort, citing Cyprus, which has hosted Israeli forces for training exercises.

