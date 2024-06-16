Iran calls Nouri’s release, another defeat for MKO, anti-Iran groups

A top Iranian human rights official described release of Hamid Nouri, former Iranian judiciary official, as ‘another defeat for MKO and anti-Iranian groups’.

TABNAK: Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights said Nouri was illegally detained in Sweden for 5 years, adding Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) and other terrorist outfits suffered another blow at the hands of the Islamic Republic by the release of Hamid Nouri.

He made the remarks in a phone interview with Iranian national TV after Nouri returned home following five-year-long imprisonment in Sweden on politically motivated charges.

Gharibabadi continued there was no reason to keep Nouri in prison as the accusations against him were made by the notorious MKO terror cult which has shed the blood of more than 17,000 innocent people.

Nouri, he added, was released as part of an exchange with two people who had committed crimes.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and immediately imprisoned over unfounded allegations promoted by elements representing the MKO.

He spent three and a half years of his unlawful imprisonment in Sweden in solitary confinement.