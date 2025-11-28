Enemy’s 20-year planning defeated in 12-day war

TABNAK, Nov. 28 - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that in the Twelve-Day War, the Iranian nation defeated both the US and the Zionist regime

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a televised address has emphasized that in the Twelve-Day War, the Iranian nation defeated both the US and the Zionist regime; without hesitation, they came, committed evil, were beaten, and returned empty-handed and this defeat is in the truest sense of the word.

Ayatollah Khamenei delivered the speech on current issues concerning Iran, the region, and the world.

“According to a rumor, the Zionist regime had planned and prepared for this war for twenty years. Some people said this. Twenty years of planning were done to cause a war in Iran and to incite the people to join them and fight the regime,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that the United States and the Israeli regime did not achieve any of their goals in attacking Iran, and this was undoubtedly a sign of their failure.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the heavy losses suffered by the US in the 12-day war despite deploying its most advanced military equipment, including submarines, fighter jets, and state-of-the-art defense systems.

“The United States was severely damaged in this war, since despite using the latest offensive and defensive weapons, it could not achieve its goal of deceiving the nation and winning their support. Instead, the unity of the people increased, and the United States was also thwarted," he said.

“Of course, we also suffered losses, and, as is the nature of war, precious lives were lost. But the Islamic Republic demonstrated that it is a center of will and power, able to stand strong and make decisions without fear of the noise around it. Moreover, the material damage inflicted on the invading enemy was far greater than the material losses we suffered,” he added.

At the start of his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Baisjis for their efforts in different fields and also for their faith piety.

He attached great importance to the role of Basij in Iranian society, describing Basij as a great and valuable asset, IRNA reported.

The Leader also lauded Basij for their rejection of bullying in the world system and creating a resistance against the Global Arrogance.

He also lauded the resisitance in Gaza and Lebanon as popular movements created based on Basij values in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei further praised the Basij for its support for the deprived and oppressed people in the world.

Next, Ayatollah Khamenei spoke about the regional issues. Saying that the people of Iran defeated the United States and Israeli regime in the 12-day aggression, the Leader said that the regiome and its backers did not achieve its goals.

He said that the regime and the US had prepared themselves for the aggression for 20 years and eventually was the loser.

He noted that the Zionist enemy was the big loser in terms of material damages as a result of Iranian strikes.

The Leader also noted that the US was also defeated despite using its most advanced military equipment in the face of the Iranian nation, which remained united against the enemy.

He also touched upon the Gaza Strip, saying that the genocide in the enclave is detested by everyone in the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei also highlighted that the Gaza war isolated the United States ore than ever in the world for its support for the Zionist regime.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sent a message to the current US government by any politicians in the region, saying that claims on that are "sheer lies." He was referring to the claim by some media that the Saudi Crown Prince had conveyed a message from President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran to US President Donald Trump.