Continuation of hostile rhetoric not to go unanswered

TABNAK, Jan. 07 - Iran's Army chief has stressed that Tehran views the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation unanswered.

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks while addressing students of the 86th course at the Army’s Command and Staff University.

Hatami described the current global period as an effort toward the “formation of a new world order,” noting that such attempts have created security challenges at the global, regional, and national levels, resulting in instability and insecurity.

Referring to the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the establishment of the “ominous Zionist regime,” the army chief said these were among the actions taken by global powers in West Asia. He recalled that former US President Joe Biden stated after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm that if the Israeli regime did not exist, it would have to be created. Hatami said this statement answers those who question why the United States continues to support the Israeli regime despite its crimes, adding that the regime serves as a proxy base for the West, making its existence strategically significant for them.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Army emphasized that Iran’s strategic position, combined with the ideals and principles of the Islamic Revolution, has multiplied the country’s capacities. He said enemies seek to strip Iran of these capacities and target its sources of national power, ISNA reported.

As a member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Hatami stated that the nation and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution are the two fundamental pillars of Iran’s power, and that enemies harbor the greatest hostility toward these two pillars.

Hatami described the Iranian people’s livelihood-related protests as unrelated to the US president or the prime minister of the Israeli regime, praising the public’s conduct during recent events. He said the people acted wisely, separating themselves from rioters and refusing to align with the agendas sought by the US president and the Israeli prime minister. He described the people’s dignity, patience, vigilance, and insight as a source of pride, adding that he bows in respect to the nation as a soldier.

In another part of his speech, Hatami said Iran’s armed forces—including the Army, the IRGC, and law enforcement and security forces—along with the Iranian people and the Commander-in-Chief, achieved a historic pride during the imposed 12-day war. He stressed the need to examine the root causes of the war in order to better understand both Iran’s position and the enemy’s future plans.

He added that the Army is pursuing a clear path and objectives and has not lost a moment in fulfilling its critical mission.

Referring to hostile rhetoric and foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs, Hatami said that the readiness of Iran’s armed forces today is far higher than before the war. He warned that any enemy miscalculation would be met with a more decisive response and that "the hands of any aggressor would be cut off." He emphasized that Iran views the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation unanswered.

In closing, Hatami described any act of aggression against Iran as having far-reaching consequences and reaffirmed that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will act with full force to defend the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and political system. He assured the public that their security will be preserved and said he proudly considers himself devoted to the nation, declaring his readiness to sacrifice his life for even a one-day-old Iranian child anywhere in the country.